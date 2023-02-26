Tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova, 66, is in the toughest battle of her life.

She is fighting Stage 1 throat and breast cancer.

Her breast cancer is a reoccurrence of her initial diagnosis when she was 53 years old.

Martina announced the unfortunate news in early January.

The prognosis is good, but she is undergoing chemotherapy and like a true tennis champion and fan, she is watching tennis matches as she recuperates.

What Martina Posted

Navratilova was watching Daniil Medvedev’s match with her dog Lulu when she posted what she was up to on Twitter.

She mentioned that she is watching from the hospital so it is not clear if she is on a prolonged stay or undergoing chemo treatments as an outpatient.

Martina is a contributor on the Tennis Channel so it seems fitting she would be watching the network in her downtime.

The Tennis Channel retweeted Navratilova’s tweet with a note that said: “Sending lots of positive energy and love to one of our own, the great @Martina”

From the beginning, Navratilova has been both positive and realistic about her prognosis and treatment.

She called it a serious but fixable and was hopeful for a positive outcome.

First Chris In 2022, Now Martina In 2023, This Is A Bad Trend

It is a disturbing trend among women’s tennis legends.

In January 2022, Chris Evert who is now 68 was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer.

She spent the majority of 2022 getting treatment and is now on the road to recovery.

Happier Times: The Martina And Chris Rivalry

Fans of tennis in the 1970s and 1980s loved the head-to-head matchups between Navratilova and Evert.

They met 80 times in their careers, and Martina won 43 matches while Chris won 37.

The one area where Chris dominated Martina was on clay courts where she won 11 of their 14 matches.

She also tied Martina on hard courts with each woman winning 8 matches.

Grass and carpeted surfaces are where Martina prevailed in 32 out of 50 matches.

This was both a competitive and friendly rivalry that was fun to watch.

We wish Martina the best in her treatment and recovery.