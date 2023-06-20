Tennis News and Rumors

Martina Navratilova Shares Health Update

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Martina Navratilova

Approximately six months after sharing that she was diagnosed with cancer, tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media on Monday, June 19, 2023, to share a health update.

Martina was treated for two types of cancer earlier this year.

It began with an enlarged lymph node on her neck discovered in December, and while she was undergoing tests for it, she learned that her breast cancer had returned.

She went through months-long treatment and returned to Tennis Channel in person in March.

Martina shared a health update on Twitter which is excellent news.

What Martina Said

“After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)”

Though we do not know it for a fact, we suspect Martina has to get quarterly tests to ensure that the cancer continues to be in remission.

This was likely her first round of tests since her return back to her analyst duties at Tennis Channel in March.

Good News For Both Martina And Chris Evert

Martina Navratilova Shares Health Update

It is alarming that both of our 1980s female tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have dealt with serious health issues in recent years.

In 2022, Chris Evert revealed that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

After undergoing aggressive treatment, Evert is in remission also.

She was on hand at the French Open to give the women’s singles trophy to champion Iga Swiatek.

It was to commemorate 40 years since she won one of her French Open titles.

These women are tennis icons, and like Billie Jean King, they changed the face of American women’s tennis.

Tennis fans want to see Martina (Tennis Channel) and Chris (NBC) on our televisions covering the Grand Slams, and it is always a pleasure to see Billie Jean King in the stands for the events.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Arrow to top