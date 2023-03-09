Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic isn’t expected to miss significant time with a thigh injury.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic underwent an MRI on his injured left thigh, and the results revealed no damage. Doncic will return to the lineup when the soreness subsides or as the discomfort allows him.

Doncic will undergo treatment to alleviate the pain.

Luka Doncic's MRI on his thigh is clean and he's expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023

Luka Doncic Left Wednesday Night’s Game With Thigh Injury

On Wednesday night, Doncic exited the game with a thigh injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

When asked about the injury after the game, Doncic told reporters, “It’s not good.” As he kept pushing through the pain, Doncic said he could “barely run,” forcing him to exit the game.

Doncic said he started to feel pain in his thigh about a week ago, and he’s been playing through it ever since.

Luka Dončić on his non-contact thigh injury: “Not good”. Dončić said it’s been bothering him for a week and has reached a point where he could barely run. Dončić will get an MRI on his left thigh tomorrow and will know more. pic.twitter.com/ENwTqN5ah8 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 9, 2023

Mavericks Are Eighth In The Western Conference

As of March 9, the Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 34-33. If the season ended today, the Mavericks would take on the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

The Mavericks will turn to guard Kyrie Irving to carry the offense if Doncic’s injury forces him to miss games. Since acquiring the All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavericks are 5-6 with Irving in the lineup.

The Mavericks will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

