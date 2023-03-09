NBA News and Rumors

Mavericks Luka Doncic Not Expected To Miss Significant Time With Thigh Injury

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic isn’t expected to miss significant time with a thigh injury.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic underwent an MRI on his injured left thigh, and the results revealed no damage. Doncic will return to the lineup when the soreness subsides or as the discomfort allows him.

Doncic will undergo treatment to alleviate the pain.

Luka Doncic Left Wednesday Night’s Game With Thigh Injury

On Wednesday night, Doncic exited the game with a thigh injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

When asked about the injury after the game, Doncic told reporters, “It’s not good.” As he kept pushing through the pain, Doncic said he could “barely run,” forcing him to exit the game.

Doncic said he started to feel pain in his thigh about a week ago, and he’s been playing through it ever since.

Mavericks Are Eighth In The Western Conference

As of March 9, the Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 34-33. If the season ended today, the Mavericks would take on the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

The Mavericks will turn to guard Kyrie Irving to carry the offense if Doncic’s injury forces him to miss games. Since acquiring the All-Star from the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavericks are 5-6 with Irving in the lineup.

The Mavericks will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Mavericks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
