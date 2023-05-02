Andy Roddick and Matteo Berretini are two tennis stars in attendance at the Met Gala 2023.

Men’s tennis is well represented at this year’s event with Roger Federer serving as a co-chair.

Getting tennis players to show up for this event is not an easy task since the European clay court season is underway with Roland Garros beginning later this month.

Roddick and Federer are retired so they no longer need to worry about the ATP schedule.

Everyone looks very fashionable and is continuing a positive trend of tennis players either co-chairing or participating in Met Gala.

Previous co-chairs included Serena Williams in 2019 and Naomi Osaka in 2021.

Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova have attended in previous years.

Check out photos from tonight’s event.

Andy Roddick And His Wife Brooklyn Decker

Roddick, 40, and his actress wife Brooklyn Decker, 36, are surprise attendees.

Roddick is hatless; usually, when he is on Tennis Channel and even during his playing days, he wore a baseball cap.

He is also not wearing socks which is a fashion statement of late for men.

Decker is a natural beauty who always looks great, and tonight at the Met Gala is no exception.

2. Matteo Berretini

27-year-old Italian Matteo Berretini looks like a model posing for photos at the Met Gala.

Berretini, currently ranked 21st in the world, has attended the event in the past.

In 2021, he came with his then-girlfriend tennis player Alja Tomljanovic.

This year, Berretini looks very debonair in all black.

3. Roger Federer And His Wife Mirka Federer

The co-chair himself, Roger Federer, and his wife Mirka look very glamorous.

Roger Federer at the Met Gala 😎 pic.twitter.com/tFbukWwyrP — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 1, 2023

Roger is channeling a James Bond 007 vibe with his clean, crisp look along with the black sunglasses.

Mirka is a gorgeous sight in pink and looks nothing like we are used to seeing her when she was stressfully cheering on Roger at his tennis matches.

It is so great to see the men of the sport in attendance at this year’s event.

