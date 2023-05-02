Tennis News and Rumors

Men’s Tennis Players Andy Roddick And Matteo Berretini Attend Met Gala 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick and Matteo Berretini are two tennis stars in attendance at the Met Gala 2023.

Men’s tennis is well represented at this year’s event with Roger Federer serving as a co-chair.

Getting tennis players to show up for this event is not an easy task since the European clay court season is underway with Roland Garros beginning later this month.

Roddick and Federer are retired so they no longer need to worry about the ATP schedule.

Everyone looks very fashionable and is continuing a positive trend of tennis players either co-chairing or participating in Met Gala.

Previous co-chairs included Serena Williams in 2019 and Naomi Osaka in 2021.

Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova have attended in previous years.

Check out photos from tonight’s event.

Andy Roddick And His Wife Brooklyn Decker

Roddick, 40, and his actress wife Brooklyn Decker, 36, are surprise attendees.

Roddick is hatless; usually, when he is on Tennis Channel and even during his playing days, he wore a baseball cap.

He is also not wearing socks which is a fashion statement of late for men.

Decker is a natural beauty who always looks great, and tonight at the Met Gala is no exception.

2. Matteo Berretini

27-year-old Italian Matteo Berretini looks like a model posing for photos at the Met Gala.

Berretini, currently ranked 21st in the world, has attended the event in the past.

In 2021, he came with his then-girlfriend tennis player Alja Tomljanovic.

This year, Berretini looks very debonair in all black.

3. Roger Federer And His Wife Mirka Federer

The co-chair himself, Roger Federer, and his wife Mirka look very glamorous.

Roger is channeling a James Bond 007 vibe with his clean, crisp look along with the black sunglasses.

Mirka is a gorgeous sight in pink and looks nothing like we are used to seeing her when she was stressfully cheering on Roger at his tennis matches.

It is so great to see the men of the sport in attendance at this year’s event.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer 2

Roger Federer Is Set To Co-Chair Met Gala 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi
Five Facts About Andre Agassi Who Turns 53 On April 29
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
Tennis News and Rumors
Simona Halep
Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep Provides Frustrating Update On Her Doping Suspension
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Radacanu
Tennis Hall Of Famer Andy Roddick Discusses Emma Raducanu’s Struggles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer
What’s At Stake As Young Generation Tries To Overtake Big 3 At Grand Slams In Men’s Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Reaction To Iga Swiatek’s Prized New Porsche Receives Mixed Reviews
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top