The 2023 French Open mixed doubles tennis champions have been crowned.

Japan’s Miyu Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and New Zealand’s Michael Venus to win the title.

It is the first Grand Slam victory for either player individually or together as a team.

Kato was the sentimental favorite given the disqualification she received in ladies’ doubles because of the ball she hit that accidentally hit the ball girl.

Because she had to forfeit her prize money and ranking points in ladies’ doubles, fans were thrilled to see her get redemption in mixed doubles.

How The Match Went

Kato and Puetz jumped out to an early lead in the first set on a break of Venus’s serve.

It was an entertaining back-and-forth that lasted two sets plus the deciding 10-point tiebreak.

As Martina Navratilova of Tennis Channel described it, Kato and Puetz played a better first set but lost, and Andreescu and Venus played a better second set and lost.

It seemed only fitting that a 10-point tiebreak would decide the match.

Venus had a costly double fault in the tiebreak, but it was still tight until the very end.

Kato’s aggressive play at the net was certainly a difference-maker.

Often, she got into position inches from the net and volleyed winners to the open court of Andreescu/Venus.

A Good Way To Start A Big Day Of Tennis

The match was an exciting one, and it got the day off to a great start.

The women’s semifinals matches will follow with Iga Swiatek taking on Beatriz Haddad Maia first, followed by Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova.

Though it is premature, it feels as though we are headed for a Swiatek and Sabalenka showdown given how well each woman has played on her side of the draw.

Haddad Maia is well-liked on the tour so the Brazilian will have fans in the stands urging her on to create more magic in Paris as she has been doing in three-set thrillers through the past rounds at Roland Garros.

