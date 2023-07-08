A trio of Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0, at Comerica Park on Saturday.

Starter Matt Manning pitched into the seventh inning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange closed out the 20th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

The final out …

The Tigers have mostly struggled this season, but calmed their nerves to pull off the shocker …

Lange, who earned the save, was emotional after the performance …

Alex Lange was PUMPED after the @tigers combined no-no 🗣️🚨 pic.twitter.com/X2ieUb8U5G — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 8, 2023

Manning, Foley, Lange and catcher Eric Haase rehashed the achievement …

We hear from the terrific trio of @MattManning19, Jason Foley and @Lange_17, who are now forever in the @tigers history books for throwing the 1st combined no-hitter in franchise history! #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/PKH1EytAI1 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 8, 2023

The faces of victory …

THE DETROIT TIGERS HAVE A COMBINED NO-HITTER!!! pic.twitter.com/DgDCbeMIoa — The Detroit Report (@TheDETReport) July 8, 2023

The trio became part of Tigers’ history …

The Detroit Tigers not only have their second no-hitter against the Blue Jays but the team’s first combined no-hitter. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/JdANXOswSb — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 8, 2023

Was it bobblehead luck? …

Riley makes these catches look easy. Catching his first Tigers bobblehead is even easier. Just be one of the first 15,000 fans for Giveaways on Saturdays to get yours 👇 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 7, 2023

The lineup that made the no-no possible …

After a shaky first inning, Manning settled down and received defensive help …

Hats off to @MattManning19, who tossed an absolute gem this afternoon against the Blue Jays. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/WrYebcQOWY — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 8, 2023

Delayed history …

Due to inclement weather, the start of today’s game is being delayed. More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Y95kQvIjwI — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

After the 70-minute rain delay, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter came out swinging, plating the game’s only runs in the first inning …

Partly cloudy?

Partly sunny?

100 percent runs. pic.twitter.com/Fh5pJxn4zw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

The outcome was a big difference from Friday night …

Baseball is a funny game. One day after scoring 12 runs on 14 hits, the Blue Jays were no-hit by for the seventh time in franchise history, as three Tigers pitchers combined to get the job done. (@bnicholsonsmith) https://t.co/5QVOWUioll — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2023

At 39-49, it’s been a long season for the Tigers, until Saturday …

A day we’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/zXaqWLFCCH — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

The gang that made it happen …

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/eOVKVFf4tO — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023