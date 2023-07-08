MLB News and Rumors

MLB 2023: Twitter Reacts To Detroit Tigers’ First-Ever Combined No-Hitter Versus Toronto Blue Jays

Jeff Hawkins
A trio of Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0, at Comerica Park on Saturday.

Starter Matt Manning pitched into the seventh inning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange closed out the 20th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

The final out  …

The Tigers have mostly struggled this season, but calmed their nerves to pull off the shocker …

Lange, who earned the save, was emotional after the performance …

Manning, Foley, Lange and catcher Eric Haase rehashed the achievement …

The faces of victory …

The trio became part of Tigers’ history …

Was it bobblehead luck? …

The lineup that made the no-no possible …

After a shaky first inning, Manning settled down and received defensive help …

Delayed history …

After the 70-minute rain delay, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter came out swinging, plating the game’s only runs in the first inning …

The outcome was a big difference from Friday night …

At 39-49, it’s been a long season for the Tigers, until Saturday …

The gang that made it happen …

Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors Tigers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top