MLB Announces All-Star Starters For 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Colin Lynch
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

The starters for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have been announced following the completion of the fan voting. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were already guaranteed spots as they led the voting in their respective leagues during the first round. Also, some of these players may not start the game if they are out with an injury.

It’s important to note that fan voting only determines the starting positions for the hitters, while the pitchers and reserve players for both leagues will be announced at a later date. The highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

American League Starters

The Rangers fans showed up when it came to the starter’s vote as four out of five infield positions are filled by Rangers. In the American League, the starting positions are as follows: Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers at catcher, Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays at first base, Marcus Semien of the Rangers at second base, Josh Jung of the Rangers at third base, Corey Seager of the Rangers at shortstop, and in the outfield, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (currently on the injured list), Mike Trout of the Angels, and Randy Arozarena of the Rays. Shohei Ohtani will start as the designated hitter.

National League Starters

In the National League, both the Dodgers and Braves will boast three starters each. The starting positions are filled by Sean Murphy of the Braves at catcher, Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers at first base, Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins at second base, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals at third base, Orlando Arcia of the Braves at shortstop, and in the outfield, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves, Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. J.D. Martinez of the Dodgers will serve as the designated hitter.

All-Star Notes

Notable achievements among the starters include Josh Jung becoming the first rookie third baseman to be voted in as a starter since 1949, and Corbin Carroll and Josh Jung being the second pair of rookies to start in the same All-Star Game.

The announcement of the starters sets the stage for an exciting All-Star Game, showcasing the talents of these exceptional players from both leagues. The selections reflect the fans’ desire to see their favorite players on the field, and the game promises to deliver memorable moments and fierce competition as the best in baseball come together to represent their teams and entertain fans around the world.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
