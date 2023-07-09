Featured

MLB: Carlos Rodon Leaves to Cheers After Yankee Stadium Debut

Colin Lynch
Yankee fans finally saw their $162 million #2 pitcher talk the mound at Yankee Stadium

Carlos Rodón made his debut for the New York Yankees on Friday after a lengthy wait due to injuries. Although he didn’t secure his first win, Rodón showed promise during his outing against the Chicago Cubs. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, two walks, and recording two strikeouts on 69 pitches. Despite the Yankees’ 3-0 loss, Rodón’s performance provided reasons for optimism, especially as he continues to make more starts in the rotation. Notably, he utilized his signature slider less frequently than usual, opting for other pitches. The costliest pitch he threw was an inside fastball that Cody Bellinger capitalized on with a home run. Yankees Skipper Aaron Boone commented on Rodon’s first Yankee outing:

“I thought Carlos was really good,” Boone said. “They came out with a game plan of really selling out to that heater. They were aggressive to it and took some good swings. I thought because he was executing at the top of the zone, he was really good.”

Rodon Leaves to Cheers

Despite leaving the game down 2-0, the Yankee faithful in the Bronx let Rodon know they were happy to have him finally make his Yankee Stadium debut.

The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract during the previous offseason, impressed by his outstanding performance for the San Francisco Giants in 2022. However, injuries have been a recurring issue for Rodón, and he experienced setbacks in spring training with a forearm strain and a “chronic” back problem that delayed his return. After completing a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Rodón finally made his debut for the Yankees. The team has faced numerous injuries throughout the season, including key players like Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortes, and Jonathan Loáisiga. Currently, the Yankees have a record of 48-41, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by eight games in the AL East and sitting one game behind in the final AL wild-card spot.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
