Featured

MLB: Cubs and Card Set to Faceoff This Weekend in London, How to Watch, Pitching matchups

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
London-field-2-copy

The MLB World Tour continues in late June with the highly anticipated London Series featuring the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. The two-game series will be held on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium, typically the home of West Ham United.

MLB’s Return to Europe

This marks MLB’s return to Europe since the 2019 series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, which featured a memorable high-scoring game with a combined total of 30 runs. The Cardinals and Cubs were initially scheduled for the LondonMLB: Cubs and Card Set to Faceoff This Weekend in London, How to Watch, Pitching matchups Series in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB resumed international games in 2023 with the Mexico Series between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in April, where the Padres emerged victorious in both games with a total of 37 runs scored.

In the London Series, the Cardinals will serve as the home team. Both teams have prior experience playing internationally, with the Cubs having traveled to Tokyo, Japan, and San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2003, while the Cardinals played in Monterrey, Mexico in 2019 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pitching Matchups for the London Series

The pitching matchups for the London Series are as follows: on Saturday, Justin Steele will take the mound for the Cubs, facing Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals. Steele has been impressive this season with a 2.71 ERA over 73 innings, while Wainwright has struggled with a 5.56 ERA over 43 2/3 innings. On Sunday, Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs against Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals. Stroman has been performing at an All-Star level with a 2.28 ERA over 98 2/3 innings, while Flaherty carries a 4.95 ERA over 80 innings.

London Stadium is expected to provide an interesting playing environment. In the previous London series, a total of 50 runs were scored over two games. To address this, MLB has made adjustments by moving the fences back for the Cardinals-Cubs series. Center field will be seven feet deeper, and right-center and left-center will be pushed back approximately five feet. However, the foul poles will remain at around 330 feet, suggesting that the park will still offer a relatively small playing field compared to most MLB stadiums.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s contest will be televised by Fox and is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s game will be televised by ESPN and is scheduled for a 10:10 a.m. ET start time.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
PatrickMahomesHouse_KC1

NFL: Inside Patrick Mahomes’ Missouri Ranch on the Market for $2.9 Million

Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
Featured
11mlb-score-arraez-top-kfmh-articleLarge
Major League Baseball: The .400 Chase is on For Marlins’ Luis Arraez
Author image Colin Lynch  •  21h
Featured
3f74e260-0feb-11ee-9fff-01cf7ff8f831
Botched Overturned Replay Costs Rangers Game Vs White Sox; Bochy Sounds Off
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
Featured
p-MPS-6788_55_660x440
Nashville Should Be Next MLB Expansion City As Voted By Players in Latest MLB Players Poll
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 21 2023
Featured
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon Musk For Not Paying For Patrick Mahomes’ Twitter Blue Check
Report: Tyreek Hill Involved in Another Law Enforcement Investigation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
Featured
Lionel-Messi-Porsche-Design-Tower-Miami-08
MLS: Inside Messi’s $7.3 Million Miami Penthouse
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
Featured
Fym3Y62WIAk87d_
Inter Miami Sets July 21 as Messi Debut
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top