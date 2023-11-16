It’s finally official, the A’s are heading to Vegas

The Oakland Athletics are set to officially relocate to Las Vegas, marking the end of a prolonged period of speculation about the team’s future. The decision, unanimously approved by all 30 MLB owners, concludes approximately a decade of efforts by A’s owner John Fisher to secure a new ballpark in the Oakland area. However, after these attempts proved unsuccessful, Fisher shifted his focus to Las Vegas.

Fisher Gets His Approval

In April, Fisher purchased a plot of land in Las Vegas intending to construct a new $1.5 billion ballpark. This move was met with discontent from Athletics fans, leading to protests throughout the 2023 season. Fans expressed their displeasure by wearing shirts with the word “SELL” prominently displayed, reflecting their frustration with Fisher’s decision.

MLB owners vote to approve John Fisher’s relocation to Las Vegas. Vote was unanimous. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) November 16, 2023

Despite efforts by Oakland fans to demonstrate local support for the team, Fisher pursued funding for the Las Vegas ballpark and successfully navigated negotiations with the Nevada legislature. The final step in the process was obtaining approval from the other MLB owners, a milestone achieved with a unanimous vote on Thursday.

While the Athletics remain under lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the 2024 season, their lease concludes after that. The timeline for the completion of the Las Vegas ballpark extends to 2028, raising the possibility that the team may need to find a temporary home for the period following the 2024 MLB season.