Moving on.
That’s what the Houston Astros did Wednesday night, disposing of the host Minnesota Twins, 3-2, in Game 4 of the best-of-five ALDS.
Twitter users responded to how the Astros pitchers controlled the free-swinging Twins, who struck out 52 times during the series.
With the victory, the Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS.
Waiting for them will be the in-state-rival Texas Rangers.
Texas-sized series …
Everything is bigger in Texas. 😤
The ALCS will take place in the Lone Star State. 🤠@astros x @Rangers pic.twitter.com/pRdFVtt6be
Local fans are getting set for the big Lone Star series …
Lone Star series showdown! It’s gonna be lit!
Seven and counting for the Astros …
For the 7th straight season, the @Astros are headed to the ALCS! #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/Z5piM70Yat
Picturesque squad …
Your Astros are headed to the ALCS again!! #Ready2Reign @karbachbrewing pic.twitter.com/uePQN73hzu
Astros reliever Ryan Pressly gets the series-clinching call …
WE’RE HEADED TO OUR SEVENTH STRAIGHT ALCS. pic.twitter.com/MkU4sH4srE
Playing with time …
Interesting pitching strategy by José Urquidy 🤔
📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/rawDbMpWEI
Additional Astros’ power …
José Abreu gives the @Astros the lead with his 3rd home run in the last two games ☄️ pic.twitter.com/ADvhOXIKZU
Twins’ Carlos Correa reacts angrily to lining out to his counterpart …
Carlos Correa was not too pleased after lining out to Jeremy Peña pic.twitter.com/VeV9g6zecw
Twins fans disputed this sequence of six-inning events …
You just can’t call that a strike!!! #WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/XNs43AOu6C
Postseason whiffs …
The Twins are the first team in MLB history to play at least 6 games in a single postseason and strike out 10+ times in every one.
“A professional hitter” ties the game at 1-all …
Your favorite uncle’s favorite uncle. pic.twitter.com/p9G7rgbfp3
Early Twins advantage …
Royce rolls. #WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/bLAs2Purui
Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena‘s early double play established a tone for the Astros …
POSTSEASON PEÑA 💪
What a double play by the @astros shortstop!!
📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/inhMmLSour
The Astros acted like they’ve been here before …
.#Astros celebration! pic.twitter.com/E2OD5cpubl
