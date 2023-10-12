MLB News and Rumors

MLB Playoffs: Houston Astros Dispose of Free-Swinging Minnesota Twins, Advance To 7th Consecutive ALCS

astros celbrate seventh stragiht trip to the alcs (1)

Moving on.

That’s what the Houston Astros did Wednesday night, disposing of the host Minnesota Twins, 3-2, in Game 4 of the best-of-five ALDS.
Twitter users responded to how the Astros pitchers controlled the free-swinging Twins, who struck out 52 times during the series.
With the victory, the Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS.
Waiting for them will be the in-state-rival Texas Rangers.

Texas-sized series …

Local fans are getting set for the big Lone Star series …

Seven and counting for the Astros …

Picturesque squad …

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly gets the series-clinching call …

Playing with time …

Additional Astros’ power …

Twins’ Carlos Correa reacts angrily to lining out to his counterpart …

Twins fans disputed this sequence of six-inning events …

Postseason whiffs …

“A professional hitter” ties the game at 1-all …

Early Twins advantage …

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena‘s early double play established a tone for the Astros …

The Astros acted like they’ve been here before …

Astros MLB News and Rumors Twins Twitter
