Moving on.

That’s what the Houston Astros did Wednesday night, disposing of the host Minnesota Twins, 3-2, in Game 4 of the best-of-five ALDS.

Twitter users responded to how the Astros pitchers controlled the free-swinging Twins, who struck out 52 times during the series.

With the victory, the Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS.

Waiting for them will be the in-state-rival Texas Rangers.

Texas-sized series …

Everything is bigger in Texas. 😤 The ALCS will take place in the Lone Star State. 🤠@astros x @Rangers pic.twitter.com/pRdFVtt6be — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2023

Local fans are getting set for the big Lone Star series …

Lone Star series showdown! It’s gonna be lit! — Marcos Alonso (@Real_Marcos_A7) October 12, 2023

Seven and counting for the Astros …

Picturesque squad …

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly gets the series-clinching call …

WE’RE HEADED TO OUR SEVENTH STRAIGHT ALCS. pic.twitter.com/MkU4sH4srE — Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2023

Playing with time …

Interesting pitching strategy by José Urquidy 🤔 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/rawDbMpWEI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2023

Additional Astros’ power …

José Abreu gives the @Astros the lead with his 3rd home run in the last two games ☄️ pic.twitter.com/ADvhOXIKZU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 12, 2023

Twins’ Carlos Correa reacts angrily to lining out to his counterpart …

Carlos Correa was not too pleased after lining out to Jeremy Peña pic.twitter.com/VeV9g6zecw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2023

Twins fans disputed this sequence of six-inning events …

Postseason whiffs …

The Twins are the first team in MLB history to play at least 6 games in a single postseason and strike out 10+ times in every one. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 12, 2023

“A professional hitter” ties the game at 1-all …

Your favorite uncle’s favorite uncle. pic.twitter.com/p9G7rgbfp3 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2023

Early Twins advantage …

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena‘s early double play established a tone for the Astros …

POSTSEASON PEÑA 💪 What a double play by the @astros shortstop!! 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/inhMmLSour — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 11, 2023

The Astros acted like they’ve been here before …