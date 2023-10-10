MLB News and Rumors

MLB relief pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS

Jeremy Freeborn
Jim Poole

Former Major League Baseball relief pitcher Jim Poole of Rochester, New York passed away on Friday at the age of 57 of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis according to Nicholas Rice of People Magazine on Sunday. He pitched 11 Major League Baseball seasons from 1990 to 2000 with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1990), the Texas Rangers (1991), the Baltimore Orioles (1991 to 1994), the Cleveland Indians (1995 to 1996, 1998 to 1999), San Francisco Giants (1996 to 1998), Philadelphia Phillies (1999), Detroit Tigers (2000), and Montreal Expos (2000).

ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, named after the New York Yankees star first baseman from 1923 to 1939. Gehrig was best known for his durability, as he played 2130 consecutive games. Gehrig was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 36 in 1939, and died at the age of 37 in 1941. Poole meanwhile, was also diagnosed with ALS two years prior to his death before passing away.

Second Sportsperson to die of ALS recently

Poole follows Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow of Melrose, Massachusetts, who died on September 30. Snow experienced a brain injury a few days prior to his passing.

Poole’s MLB career statistics

Poole pitched in 431 career games, and had a record of 22 wins and 12 losses, with an earned run average of 4.31 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.47. In 363 innings pitched, he gave up 376 hits, 174 earned runs, 156 walks, and 41 home runs, and had 20 wild pitches, two balks, four saves, 14 holds, and 256 strikeouts.

Postseason Statistics

Poole pitched for the Cleveland Indians in the 1995 and 1998 Major League Baseball Playoffs. In 10 games, he had a record of zero wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.45, and WHIP of 0.96. During seven and a third innings pitched, Poole gave up four hits, two earned runs, two home runs, three walks, and nine strikeouts. One of those home runs came in game six of the 1995 World Series as David Justice hit a solo shot off of Poole in a 1-0 Atlanta Braves win over Cleveland. The victory clinched Atlanta a championship.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
