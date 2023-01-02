MLB relief pitcher Steve Cishek retires at age 36

Major League Baseball pitcher Steve Cishek of Falmouth, Massachusetts retired at the age of 36 on Saturday according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. In 13 Major League Baseball seasons, Cishek has played for the Florida/Miami Marlins (2010 to 2015), the St. Louis Cardinals (2015), the Seattle Mariners (2016 to 2017), the Tampa Bay Rays (2017), the Chicago Cubs (2018 to 2019), the Chicago White Sox (2020), the Los Angeles Angels (2021), and the Washington Nationals (2022).

2022 MLB Statistics

In 69 games, Cishek had a record of one win and four losses, with an earned run average of 4.21. In 66 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 54 hits, 31 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 27 walks, to go along with one save, six holds, 74 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

Lone win in 2022

Cishek’s lone win in 2022 came on July 17. In the final victory of his Major League Baseball career, he pitched 1 2/3 innings, gave up zero innings, and had two strikeouts in a 7-3 Nationals win over the Atlanta Braves.

Lone save in 2022

Cishek pitched the ninth inning for the Washington Nationals in a 5-4 Cincinnati Reds on June 5. He gave up one walk and one hit, but did not give up an earned run for the final save of his Major League Baseball career.

Career MLB Statistics

In 737 games, Cishek had a record of 33 wins and 43 losses for an earned run average of 2.98. In 710 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 565 hits, 235 earned runs, and 288 walks, to go along with 133 saves, 109 holds, and 743 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.20. What was most impressive in Cishek’s career is that he had 145 2/3 more innings pitched in his career than he had hits allowed. In 2013 while with the Miami Marlins, Cishek led Major League Baseball with 62 games finished.

Marlins Franchise Record

While with the Marlins, Cishek set the franchise record for most consecutive saves without a blown save (33). The streak lasted from June 8, 2013 to April 22, 2014.