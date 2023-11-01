The Texas Rangers called in the reserves for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks called for any kind of help.

They didn’t get much.

The Rangers, despite losing two key players to injury, scored five runs in the second and third innings, securing a 11=7 Victory, claiming a 3-1 series advantage.

The Rangers, who continue to power past their postseason opponents and are 10-0 on the road, can clinch their first Series championship during Game 5 Wednesday.

The Game 4 promo …

The Rangers suffered bad injury news Tuesday. Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer were removed from the team’s World Series roster and replaced by utility player Ezequiel Duran and relief pitcher Brock Burke …

Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer have been removed from the Rangers World Series roster. The team announced that Ezequiel Duran and Brock Burke will replace them pic.twitter.com/9JiPOSKtYL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Pre-game notes and analysis “very fluid,” @LGRed said …

Former All-Star Joe Mantiply will start on the mound tonight in a bullpen game for the D-backs 👀@LGRed shares Arizona’s fluid gameplan tonight and how it relied heavily on the availability of Adolis García.#MLBTonight | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/7y15pt0LjE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 31, 2023

Even on Halloween, there was no masking the Diamondbacks’ urgency to avoid going down 3-1 in the Series …

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. warming up for Game 4 with a Jason mask 🔪⚾️#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/EZkJNx2paW — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2023

The Game 4 starting lineups, the Halloween edition. Scary stuff …

Before Game 4 got away from the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte extended his record postseason hitting streak to 20 games …

20 postseason games. 20 postseason games with a hit. Ketel is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/GEI0OaT45k — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 1, 2023

The Rangers scored their first run Tuesday on a Miguel Castro wild pitch. From that point, things started to get wild. The Rangers took advantage of Diamondbacks’ miscues and collected five unearned runs …

Producing five RBIs during the opening three innings Semien’s two-run triple, extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-0 …

The New Mr. October? Corey Seager connected on a two-run home run, his third of the Series and sixth of the playoffs, to cap the Rangers’ first five-run outburst …

Reggie Jackson vs. Seager …

Corey Seager compared to Reggie Jackson 👀 pic.twitter.com/YmUYRTSyff — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 1, 2023

No. 9 hitter Travis Jankowski made his World Series debut in place of Garcia and delivered with two hits in his first two at-bats. His second-inning double scored two runs …

Semien’s 3-run slam capped the Rangers’ history-making, two-inning surge. They were the first team in Fall Classic history to score five runs in back-to-back innings …

Wow. 10-0 @Rangers after that Semien 💣. This crowd is stunned. Loud chants of “let’s go Rangers” being heard down the first base line. #goandtakeit @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/7p7X6va4tM — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) November 1, 2023

Along with all the offense, the Rangers played defense, too …

The Diamondbacks avoided the shutout in the fifth inning on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Moreno …

The D-backs are on the board! The Snakes trail Texas 10-1 in the 5th inning of Game 4. Rally back, boys! #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/O5cz7Kw8nJ — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) November 1, 2023

After the Rangers erupted for 10 combined runs in the second and third innings, Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ryne Nelson tossed four consecutive shutout innings, until Jonah Heim restored the double-digit advantage, with a kiss …

Elite teammate move. José Leclerc got Jonah Heim’s home run ball and gave it a kiss 😘 pic.twitter.com/Hui9Rotfk2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2023

The Rangers established a postseason record by slamming at least one home run in 15 consecutive outings. On Tuesday, they slammed three round-trippers, sending the Diamondbacks’ fans heading for the exits …

While many of the fans were already headed home – or their next destination – the host Diamondbacks attempted an eighth-inning rally scoring four runs, highlighted by Gurriel’s three-run homer …

The “Answerbacks” added two more runs in the ninth on Moreno’s two-out, two-run single, but it was too little, too late, leaving the Rangers in prime postseason position …

Wednesday’s Game 5 probable starting pitchers …

Game 5 will be a lot better especially with this matchup but there’s still 4 innings to go despite being down 9! #WorldSeries #GoAndTakeIt #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/etKW73fGZb — Juan RC 🇵🇷 (@elclass_king) November 1, 2023