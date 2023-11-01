MLB News and Rumors

MLB World Series Game 4: Twitter Reacts To Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Dominating Arizona Diamondbacks Early At Chase Field

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
rangers reserve scored during game 4 (1)

The Texas Rangers called in the reserves for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks called for any kind of help.

They didn’t get much.

The Rangers, despite losing two key players to injury, scored five runs in the second and third innings, securing a 11=7 Victory, claiming a 3-1 series advantage.

The Rangers, who continue to power past their postseason opponents and are 10-0 on the road, can clinch their first Series championship during Game 5 Wednesday.

The Game 4 promo …

The Rangers suffered bad injury news Tuesday. Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer were removed from the team’s World Series roster and replaced by utility player Ezequiel Duran and relief pitcher Brock Burke …

Pre-game notes and analysis “very fluid,” @LGRed said …

Even on Halloween, there was no masking the Diamondbacks’ urgency to avoid going down 3-1 in the Series …

The Game 4 starting lineups, the Halloween edition. Scary stuff …

Before Game 4 got away from the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte extended his record postseason hitting streak to 20 games …

The Rangers scored their first run Tuesday on a Miguel Castro wild pitch. From that point, things started to get wild. The Rangers took advantage of Diamondbacks’ miscues and collected five unearned runs …

Producing five RBIs during the opening three innings Semien’s two-run triple, extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-0 …

The New Mr. October? Corey Seager connected on a two-run home run, his third of the Series and sixth of the playoffs, to cap the Rangers’ first five-run outburst …

Reggie Jackson vs. Seager …

No. 9 hitter Travis Jankowski made his World Series debut in place of Garcia and delivered with two hits in his first two at-bats. His second-inning double scored two runs …

Semien’s 3-run slam capped the Rangers’ history-making, two-inning surge. They were the first team in Fall Classic history to score five runs in back-to-back innings …

Along with all the offense, the Rangers played defense, too …

The Diamondbacks avoided the shutout in the fifth inning on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Moreno …

After the Rangers erupted for 10 combined runs in the second and third innings, Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ryne Nelson tossed four consecutive shutout innings, until Jonah Heim restored the double-digit advantage, with a kiss …

The Rangers established a postseason record by slamming at least one home run in 15 consecutive outings. On Tuesday, they slammed three round-trippers, sending the Diamondbacks’ fans heading for the exits …

While many of the fans were already headed home – or their next destination – the host Diamondbacks attempted an eighth-inning rally scoring four runs, highlighted by Gurriel’s three-run homer …

The “Answerbacks” added two more runs in the ninth on Moreno’s two-out, two-run single, but it was too little, too late, leaving the Rangers in prime postseason position …

Wednesday’s Game 5 probable starting pitchers …

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Twitter World Series
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Live updates of Game 4 of the World Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22min
MLB News and Rumors
walker thrown out at home game 3 world series (1)
MLB World Series Game 3: Twitter Reacts To Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Clubbing Arizona Diamondbacks At Chase Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Scherzer Rangers
Live updates of Game 3 of 2023 World Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks even the World Series as Ketel Marte sets postseason record
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
world series game 2 pham reaches first base (1)
MLB World Series Game 2: Twitter Reacts To Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks Striking Back at Texas Rangers At Globe Life Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Inside Look at 12 postseason home runs for Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
world series game 1 action (1)
MLB World Series Game 1: Twitter Reacts To Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers Clubbing Arizona Diamondbacks At Globe Life Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top