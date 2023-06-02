Tennis News and Rumors

Naomi Osaka Reveals Gender Of Baby Due In Summer 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis: US OPEN

Naomi Osaka recently shared the gender of her baby due to arrive in the Summer of 2023.

She and her boyfriend Cordae are expecting a baby girl.

Osaka is pictured outside with bouquets of pink and purple balloons and flowers along with an offwhite sign with purple writing saying:

“A Little Princess Is On The Way”

Exciting Times For Naomi Osaka 

This is exciting news for the couple.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January 2023 while withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Initially, she indicated that Cordae did not want to know the gender, but apparently, he changed his mind.

Osaka is believed to be due sometime in June or July.

She Plans To Be Back In 2024

From the onset, Osaka, 25, made it clear that she expects to be back on the WTA Tour in 2024.

She recently said that she will have the fall and winter months to get back into shape and train.

Earlier in her pregnancy, she was hitting with Andre Agassi looking on.

It is unclear if he plans to coach her when she returns.

The former World No. 1 is currently ranked 401st.

Her greatest successes were on the hardcourts of Australia and New York.

She is a tw0-time Australian Open champion and two-time U.S. Open Champion.

If she is planning to come back in 2024, she needs to be ready to go in January.

Will she opt for tune-up tournaments or go straight into the Grand Slam competition in Melbourne?

Conclusion

First things first, Osaka needs to prioritize her health, the baby girl, and her young family.

Her mental health should also be a top priority.

As a new mother, there is the possibility of post-partum depression and other childbirth-related issues

Naomi has been forthright in the past about preserving her mental health so that should still be of utmost importance.

However, tennis fans would love to see her back on the tour if all is well in her personal life.

She would make for an interesting foil for the Big 3 of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

 

 

