NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Drivers On Playoff Bubble Heading To Watkins Glen International, Superspeedway Of Road Courses

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
bubba wallace pit stop at indy road course (1)

With two NASCAR Cup Series regular-season races remaining, Chase Elliott is far off the playoff-bubble pace, placing 19th, down 80 points.

The 2020 circuit champion enters Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen in a win-only situation. A road-course ace, Elliott claimed back-to-back checkered flags at the 2.45-mile, multi-elevational course. Can the 2018 and ’19 race winner break through again?

Elliott was the betting favorite to visit Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International, listed at +350 by NBC Sports Bet on Thursday …

Chase Elliott Needs To Win

While Elliott’s path is clear, three open spots remain after Michael McDowell’s win last Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

McDowell’s second career victory dropped Bubba Wallace into last place on the postseason list. That’s where the pressure starts.

Barring another pilot earning win No. 1 this season at Wakins Glen, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski could mathematically clinch postseason berths, if they finish Sunday 56 points ahead of the 16th-ranked driver.

A similar situation played out in 2022. Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated when Austin Dillon won during the regular-season finale at Daytona. Ryan Blaney qualified via points.

Here are the drivers on the 2023 playoff bubble …

No. 16: Bubba Wallace (plus-28)

Wallace was recently called out by his boss, Denny Hamlin, who suggested Wallace failed to drive the No. 23 Toyota up to its capabilities. Some insiders said the criticism was deserved considering Wallace has more DNFs (five) than top-five finishes (four) this season. How did Wallace respond? …

No. 17: Daniel Suarez (minus-28)

Suarez, who compiled 17 points during the opening two stages at Inday last Sunday, lost six valuable seconds during a mid-race pit stop, possibly costing him a chance to catch McDowell, settling for an impressive P3. Still winless, Suarez, who placed fifth at Watkins Glen last season, is eyeing Wallace’s position and needs to rally with more aggressive driving …

No. 18: Ty Gibbs (minus-49 points)

A rookie, Gibbs is proving to be a future Cup contender. Is it this season? Last week at Indy, he recovered from a spin and still finished P12. The Xfinity Series winner at IMS Road Course, Gibbs remains a long shot to make the playoffs, considering he’s recorded just one top-five in 24 Cup starts this season …

No. 20: Alex Bowman (minus-80)

It may surprise some casual Cup fans that Bowman is well off the cutline, considering he earned top-10s in one-third of his 21 starts this season, including a P5 last Sunday at Indy. But the three races he missed via injury cost him valuable points. At Watkins Glen, Bowman will be pulling double duty…

No. 21: AJ Allmendinger (minus-87)

A road course ace, Allmendinger endured a Blaney-induced spin at Indy and mostly raced a lap down, eventually placing a disappointing P26. Allmendinger won at Watkins Glen in 2014 and was runner-up to Kyle Larson last season. Can Allmendinger refocus his recent frustrations and end his slide? …

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling.com at The Glen: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Watkins Glen International

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
michael mcdowell kisses bricks at indy road course (1) (1)
NASCAR Cup Series’ GoBowling.Com At The Glen Entry List: All Dates, Event Times At Watkins Glen International
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 14 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
michael mcdowell at indy road course (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Playoff-Busting Michael McDowell Claiming Verizon 200 At The Brickyard
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 13 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
daniel suarez wins pole at indy (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 12 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ims road course 2022 winner tyler reddick celebrates (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Practice
NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List: Event Dates, Times Released For Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis Raceway Park
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Responds To Chris Buescher Winning Back-To-Back Races, Claiming Rain-Delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top