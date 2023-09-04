A key call to pit prior to the second round of green-flag pit stops Sunday propelled NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson to the lead pack after starting P18. Larson eventually worked his way to the front and held off the Cook Out Southern 500 field to win the circuit’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

Larson, who claimed his first Southern 500 title, has struggled with consistency since the All-Star Race in May, but became the first to qualify for the Round of 12.

.@joeylogano has done it twice before. How does he feel about winning a third Cup championship? 📈 “The cream always will rise to the top in this situation, That’s why I feel really good about my race team.” More 𝘽𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙡 w/ JoLo → https://t.co/oek7E77mXk pic.twitter.com/KtzU1pLeXB — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 3, 2023

Hoping to get over the Round of 16 hump. Tyler Reddick got off to a quick start by placing P2 Sunday …

🔒 @TylerReddick has yet to make it out of the Round of 16 in his #NASCARPlayoffs career. Can he change that this time for 23XI? 🗣️ “You can never really let your guard down.” @23XIRacing More → https://t.co/yVP8e2JH96 pic.twitter.com/RguXZgXILc — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 2, 2023

UPDATE: The No. 8 car will start at the rear of the field tonight due to unapproved adjustments. pic.twitter.com/nEidAyd6Ji — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2023

Tell everyone you know … The #NASCARPlayoffs are about to start! pic.twitter.com/OghlLWLLi2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2023

What a cool view! Take a ride with @TylerReddick around @TooToughToTame via his rear spoiler cam. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/AOrzmsa8ha — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 3, 2023

The No. 20 Toyota was awarded the No. 54 Toyota’s No. 3-ranked pit crew to start the playoffs. But the new team ran into Stage 1 problems …

He entered as the leader, but trouble on pit road costs @CBellRacing in Stage 1! pic.twitter.com/9SihPny9iC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2023

More problems for the pole-sitter …

No small hit for @CBellRacing at the end of that stage. pic.twitter.com/6dKbTKa2ln — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2023

Prior to Denny Hamlin capturing Stage 1, Bubba Wallace, the last driver to qualify for the playoffs, was the first of the 16 to take a spin. The 115 green-flag laps were the longest run at Darlington since 2013 …

The No. 23 goes for a slide coming to the green-and-white checkered! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2pEc5SQDBu — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 3, 2023

Blazin’ in the pits, but Chris Buescher cooled off and placed third …

FIRE! Chris Buescher with a fiery pit stop. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fPjRjbOtau — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

The red flag was displayed due to darkness. Why’s it dark? Because the lights inside Turns 3 and 4 weren’t on. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7XvNT7mGXm — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

On this date in 1980: The chaotic ending to the Southern 500 at @TooToughToTame saw race leaders David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt and Benny Parsons hit the wall on lap 366/367. Terry Labonte caught Pearson at the line in a photo finish for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win. pic.twitter.com/0SNaDmG2vm — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) September 1, 2023

At the end of Stage 2, Austin Cindric drove up into Ty Gibbs, signaling a yellow flag and an eventual one-lap stage shootout, which Hamlin claimed for a two-stage sweep …

The 2021 Cup Series champion experienced a bit of trouble, but he recovered …

.@KyleLarsonRacin got into the wall in Turn 4 that has really hurt the No. 5 as he’s dropped to 5th with a loose condition.#NASCAR #Southern500 pic.twitter.com/kOavaBiWP8 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 4, 2023

From domination to the back of the pack on Lap 273. Did Hamlin make the wrong call that put the team a lap down? …

LOOSE WHEEL FOR HAMLIN! This changes everything as the No. 11 comes back down pit road a 2nd time. The dominant car is now 30th 1-lap down.#NASCAR #Southern500pic.twitter.com/tn3cn9fGbO — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 4, 2023

Four postseason pilots, including early race leader Hamlin, crashed on Lap 331 as Larson started to take control …

Larson rehashed his playoff-opening checkered flag. He wanted this race title …

‘@KyleLarsonRacin tried to win at @TooToughToTame for a long time. He’s finally got that Southern 500 win. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LaEQbXmdRh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023