NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Larson Opening Postseason By Claiming Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
A key call to pit prior to the second round of green-flag pit stops Sunday propelled NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson to the lead pack after starting P18. Larson eventually worked his way to the front and held off the Cook Out Southern 500 field to win the circuit’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

Larson, who claimed his first Southern 500 title, has struggled with consistency since the All-Star Race in May, but became the first to qualify for the Round of 12.

Where the 2023 championship run started …

The playoff lineup …

Going for a hat trick …

Consecutive start No. 775 and counting …

Hoping to get over the Round of 16 hump. Tyler Reddick got off to a quick start by placing P2 Sunday …

Penalty adjustment …

“Fire in the hole” …

They are off …

Inches from the wall …

The No. 20 Toyota was awarded the No. 54 Toyota’s No. 3-ranked pit crew to start the playoffs. But the new team ran into Stage 1 problems …

More problems for the pole-sitter …

Prior to Denny Hamlin capturing Stage 1, Bubba Wallace, the last driver to qualify for the playoffs, was the first of the 16 to take a spin. The 115 green-flag laps were the longest run at Darlington since 2013 …

Blazin’ in the pits, but Chris Buescher cooled off and placed third …

Lights out in Darlington …

Red-flag flashback at the track “too tough to tame” …

During the delay, Hamlin spoke with NBC Sports: “Let there be light” …

At the end of Stage 2, Austin Cindric drove up into Ty Gibbs, signaling a yellow flag and an eventual one-lap stage shootout, which Hamlin claimed for a two-stage sweep …

The 2021 Cup Series champion experienced a bit of trouble, but he recovered …

From domination to the back of the pack on Lap 273. Did Hamlin make the wrong call that put the team a lap down? …

Four postseason pilots, including early race leader Hamlin, crashed on Lap 331 as Larson started to take control …

Larson rehashed his playoff-opening checkered flag. He wanted this race title …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
