NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400

As Kevin Harvick’s retirement party marches on, dedications continue to pile up for the NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Entering Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford, was honored with the race’s namesake.

“That is really cool,” Harvick said in a presentation video. “The 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That is definitely top of the list for the surprises of the year. You never know what’s coming next and the year has just been filled with great support from sponsors and fans, and race tracks. To have the 4Ever 400 race title is something I didn’t expect. So, thank you Mobil 1, and this is going to be fun.”

Harvick, who has collected 60 career wins, has a history at Homestead. In 2014, he clinched the Cup title at the 1.5-mile track.

Kyle Larson, the winner of last Sunday’s Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will arrive at the Sunshine State event leading the playoff standings with 4,084 points, five better than Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 race
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 race

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 race

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: South Point 400

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists Kyle Larson As Big Round Of 8 Betting Favorite

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson raises arms in victory at las vegas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Larson Sweeping Field At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell wins las vegas playoff pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 14 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
martin truex jr at fall roval (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 10 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
aj allmendinger at roval victory lane (1)
NASCAR South Point 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 9 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Kyle Larson As Top 2 Round of 8 Betting Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 9 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
aj allmendinger wins at roval (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Twitter Reacts To Road Course Ace AJ Allmendinger Crashing Playoff Party At Charlotte
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top