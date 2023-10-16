As Kevin Harvick’s retirement party marches on, dedications continue to pile up for the NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Entering Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford, was honored with the race’s namesake.

“That is really cool,” Harvick said in a presentation video. “The 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That is definitely top of the list for the surprises of the year. You never know what’s coming next and the year has just been filled with great support from sponsors and fans, and race tracks. To have the 4Ever 400 race title is something I didn’t expect. So, thank you Mobil 1, and this is going to be fun.”

Harvick, who has collected 60 career wins, has a history at Homestead. In 2014, he clinched the Cup title at the 1.5-mile track.

Kyle Larson, the winner of last Sunday’s Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will arrive at the Sunshine State event leading the playoff standings with 4,084 points, five better than Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice

9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 race

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 race

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 race

NASCAR heads to South Florida next week! Review our fan guide presented by Verizon Frontline to ensure you are race day ready! — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) October 10, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet