As Kevin Harvick’s retirement party marches on, dedications continue to pile up for the NASCAR Cup Series driver.
Entering Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Ford, was honored with the race’s namesake.
“That is really cool,” Harvick said in a presentation video. “The 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That is definitely top of the list for the surprises of the year. You never know what’s coming next and the year has just been filled with great support from sponsors and fans, and race tracks. To have the 4Ever 400 race title is something I didn’t expect. So, thank you Mobil 1, and this is going to be fun.”
Harvick, who has collected 60 career wins, has a history at Homestead. In 2014, he clinched the Cup title at the 1.5-mile track.
Kyle Larson, the winner of last Sunday’s Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will arrive at the Sunshine State event leading the playoff standings with 4,084 points, five better than Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.
Forever a champion, forever a race!#4EVER400 presented by @mobil1racing.@KevinHarvick | @StewartHaasRcng pic.twitter.com/V24CMWytsy
— Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) October 9, 2023
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
- 9:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 9:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 race
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 race
Sunday
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 race
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
A look at the updated #NASCARPlayoffs standings following post-race inspection at @LVMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/ixvYf05cIm
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 16, 2023