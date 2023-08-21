With only one open NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot remaining entering the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the regular-season finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Elliott is down to his last chance.
The 2020 series champion understood the situation before he ran out of gas during Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International, dooming any chance he had at claiming the road course race. He finished P32.
“To show up there and be in a must-win situation is like going to Vegas and having to hit the nearest slot machine for the jackpot,” Elliott said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “That’s just silly.”
Veterans Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, both of whom are winless, clinched postseason berths during Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen and Bubba Wallace opens the week with a 32-point advantage over rookie Ty Gibbs for the 16th and final playoff spot.
Elliott, the circuit’s most popular driver for the past five seasons, has qualified for the Championship 4 race three years in a row. He has never missed the playoffs during his eight-year Cup career.
It’s been a trying season for Elliott. He missed six events earlier this season after a snowboarding incident and endured a one-race suspension for aggressively wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte last May.
Now, he’s down to one last chance.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Daytona International Speedway and Milwaukee Mile Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (Daytona)
- 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Daytona)
- 7:30 p.m.: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola race (Daytona)
Saturday
- 2 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Milwaukee)
- 3 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Milwaukee)
- 4 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying (Milwaukee)
- 7 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 race (Daytona)
Sunday
- 11:30 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying (Milwaukee)
- 1 p.m.: ARCA Series Sprecher 150 race (Milwaukee)
- 4 p.m.: Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 race (Milwaukee)
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Josh Berry, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, TBD, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
- 35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, TBD, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
