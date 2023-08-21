With only one open NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot remaining entering the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the regular-season finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Elliott is down to his last chance.

The 2020 series champion understood the situation before he ran out of gas during Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International, dooming any chance he had at claiming the road course race. He finished P32.

“To show up there and be in a must-win situation is like going to Vegas and having to hit the nearest slot machine for the jackpot,” Elliott said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “That’s just silly.”

Veterans Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, both of whom are winless, clinched postseason berths during Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen and Bubba Wallace opens the week with a 32-point advantage over rookie Ty Gibbs for the 16th and final playoff spot.

Elliott, the circuit’s most popular driver for the past five seasons, has qualified for the Championship 4 race three years in a row. He has never missed the playoffs during his eight-year Cup career.

It’s been a trying season for Elliott. He missed six events earlier this season after a snowboarding incident and endured a one-race suspension for aggressively wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte last May.

Now, he’s down to one last chance.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Daytona International Speedway and Milwaukee Mile Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (Daytona)

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Daytona)

7:30 p.m.: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola race (Daytona)

Saturday

2 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Milwaukee)

3 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Milwaukee)

4 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying (Milwaukee)

7 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 race (Daytona)

Sunday

11:30 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying (Milwaukee)

1 p.m.: ARCA Series Sprecher 150 race (Milwaukee)

4 p.m.: Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 race (Milwaukee)

In his final season, @KevinHarvick will be racing for his second championship. 🏆 The No. 4 clinches a spot in the 2023 #NASCARPlayoffs on points. pic.twitter.com/1nipRDyQ8v — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 20, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Josh Berry, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, TBD, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet

35, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, TBD, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Be race day ready for the #CokeZeroSugar400 and #Wawa250! Check out the fan guide for entry policies, maps, schedules, and more! — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 14, 2023