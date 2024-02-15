NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Speedweeks Open With Joey Logano, Michael McDowell Leading Way During Daytona 500 Qualifying

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Daytona 500

The opening of Daytona Speedweeks on Wednesday ignited a new era in the NASCAR Cup Series, 101 days after Ryan Blaney earned the 2023 circuit championship.

Showing off their newly designed Ford Mustang Dark Horse machines, Joey Logano and Michael McDowell earned the top two starting positions during a qualifying session for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

X (Twitter) users responded to stock car racing beginning a new campaign and Logano earning his first pole for the “Great American Race” …

Logano reacted to his strong run …

Here’s a quick preview of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign …

The Cup Series’ garages opened for the start of the new season …

The drivers fulfilled their media obligations before qualifying commenced …

Explaining Wednesday’s qualifying session …

Alex Bowman, the 2023 pole-sitter, entered Wednesday with six consecutive front-row starts for the season-opening showcase. The Hendrick Motorsports driver faltered during his cold lap and finished 17th …

The drivers did not have any practice time before qualifying. Bowman said told NASCAR Race Hub he didn’t know what to expect, considering he hadn’t “launched a Cup car to qualify since Phoenix (last November), so, hopefully, I don’t stall leaving pit road and we’ll go from there.” The cold start didn’t appear to bother McDowell …

Hendrick Motorsports’ nine-year streak of placing a driver in the front row ended Wednesday. Kyle Larson (181.635 mph) placed third, Chase Elliott (181.178) fifth and William Bryon (181.174) sixth. The race team stumbled a bit before its 40th anniversary celebration …

Anthony Alfredo, driving for a team with only one full-time employee, qualified for another one of the open spots. Of the four remaining open competitors, the remaining two slots will be filled during Thursday’s two Duel races. Kaz Krala, JJ Yeley, BJ McLeod and Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, will compete for the opportunity …

David Ragan claimed another one of the open spots for Sunday’s event …

Here’s a Daytona 500 flashback to the iconic 1979 fighting finish …

Blaney said he is out to emulate Dale Jarrett …

Speaking of Jarrett, Wednesday was the 31st anniversary of his dramatic Daytona 500 championship, broadcasted by his father, Ned …

Buckle up for Thursday …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
