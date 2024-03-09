NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin established a simple goal for this season’s two events at Phoenix Raceway.

Since winning the November desert race in 2019, Hamlin has been frustrated by two finishes of P20 or worse. He’s also flustered by winning 51 career races, but still seeks his first circuit title.

With Phoenix again staging this season’s Championship 4, Hamlin realizes he must improve his runs at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track. He made the first step by earning the pole position for Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.

Hamlin on Saturday turned a hot qualifying lap of 132.655 mph, edging Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 0.088 seconds.

“I’m really trying to get better at this place,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. “Seems like since 2019 (we) haven’t been as strong at this racetrack as we want to. If we want to make a run at a championship, (we) have to win (it) through Phoenix.”

After clocking the fastest lap during the first round of qualifying, Hamlin enjoyed a dominant afternoon, after claiming his third pole at Phoenix and 41st of his career.

“Great start,” Hamlin said.

Now, about those finishes in November?

During the opening practice round, Joey Logano paced the field at 131.167 mph, edging Denny Hamlin (131.081) and Tyler Reddick (131.066).

The weekend is starting off right for @dennyhamlin. 😎 pic.twitter.com/iK5aaBdgJw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 9, 2024

Kyle Larson Dominating Cup Series Early

Three races into the Cup Series calendar, Kyle Larson has emerged as the driver to beat. With +550 odds, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron are favored by FanDuel Sportsbook to win the series championship.

Entering the fourth event on the Cup schedule, Larson is coming off a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has emerged as the early standings’ leader with 118 points. He’s also the lone driver with two stage wins and dominated with 205 laps led, 131 more than Todd Gilliland and Joey Logano.

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney trails Larson by eight points.

Yee haw!! Congratulations Kyle Larson! Swept all three stages at Las Vegas!! pic.twitter.com/ToxN5faR17 — Laura (@LauraDrycrklabs) March 4, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Shriners Children’s 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

5, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

7, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

8, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

10, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

13, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

15, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

16, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

17, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

18, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

19, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

21, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

22, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

23, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

24, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

25, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

26, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing

27, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

28, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Racing

29, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

30, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

31, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

32, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

33, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

35, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

36, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing