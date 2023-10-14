Christopher Bell on Saturday earned the right to start another playoff race on the inside of the front row.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver captured the pole position for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his fourth in seven postseason qualifying sessions. Bell, whose hot lap was recorded at 186.355 mph, edged P2 Kyle Larson by 0.010 seconds.

Bell has seven qualifying wins this season, including three straight Round of 16 events at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol. He was second at Charlotte’s road course last Saturday.

“I was running flatline and never lifted all the way around; he didn’t (Larson) either. So comes down horsepower, I guess,” Bell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s going to be about who can keep the most in their car and move around and find (grip) on the race track.

“Las Vegas is a fun race track because you can pretty much run from the wall to the white line and everywhere in between. If you’re faster than a guy you can make your way to the front and if you struggle you can move around and it helps you out.”

Playoff standings leader William Byron (186.181 mph) starts P3 and Martin Truex Jr. (185.759 mph) rounds out the second row.

Kyle Larson Endures Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program

The 2021 Cup series champion, Larson started over Thursday and went back to driving school.

Intending to crossover and race in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Larson on Thursday participated in the Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A versatile driver, Larson is known for driving sprint cars and late models and now Indy machines. A film crew documented the 31-year-old’s movements. The ROP is staged at the 2.5-mile oval track to give first-time competitors extra experience.

Drivers begin with 10 laps of driving between 205-210 mph. Next, they drive between 210-215 mph for 15 laps then end with 15 laps exceeding 215 mph.

Of Larson’s 72 laps, his fastest rotation was 217.898 mph.

“It was fun,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I think more of the pit road side of things is where I’ll have to work more on. Overall, it was a great day. Felt like everybody at McLaren did a really good job prepping me to make things easier to get up to speed. Thanks to everybody there.

“I’m glad to be through today and look forward to the open test in April.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ South Point 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

3, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

6, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

7, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

9, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

10, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

11, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

13, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

17, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

18, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

19, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

20, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

21, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

22, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

24, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

25, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club

26, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

27, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

28, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

29, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

31, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

32, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

33, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

36, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

Another issue! This time, the No. 99 goes around. pic.twitter.com/vyYXKAdWTf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 14, 2023