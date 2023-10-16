Opening the three-event Round of 8 playoff series, driver Kyle Larson on Sunday became the first to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series’ final four by capturing the checkered flag and sweeping both stages of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Twitter users responded to Larson, the 2021 circuit champion, nearly spinning out and touching the wall midway through Stage 2, but recovering to sweep both stages and vaulting to the top of the Cup contenders.

NBC Sports’ picks were announced prior to Sunday’s green flag …

The Championship 4 picks are IN!#NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/4xWETyMjmh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 15, 2023

An overhead view of Vegas, baby …

It's race day in #LasVegas! The annual NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 is back at the @LVMotorSpeedway 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/fqEADyEEPs — Maverick Helicopters (@MaverickHeli) October 15, 2023

At the end, Larson holds off pole-sitter Christopher Bell at the start/finish line …

Bell and Larson started P1-2 and battled to the end …

Larson nearly loses it on Lap 141 …

Larson’s damage …

Tyler Reddick may have finished P8 at the 1.5-mile racetrack, but the Michael Jordan-owned team probably would have won on a fashion runway …

Remembering The Intimidator’s final victory …

23 years ago today. Dale's final win at Talladega. 3️⃣🏁 pic.twitter.com/Ja6wSdL6CJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 15, 2023

Enjoy your day, Red. Many more to a Cup icon …

Happy 91st birthday, Red Farmer! pic.twitter.com/gdlzBTNSTE — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) October 15, 2023

Marriage in the fast lane …

A wedding during a pit stop?@TVDaveBurns explains what's going on while @KevinHarvick gets tires and fuel. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SWm8Q2Pfus — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 15, 2023

Driver Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champ, and crew chief James Small must have an open relationship …

Showtime near the strip …

The series’ top rookie losses something important …

Larson’s pit crew celebrates the win and a trip to championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5 …

Larson enjoyed (endured?) a busy week …

The last seven days for Kyle Larson: ✔️ Advanced into the Round of 8 in the #NASCARPlayoffs ✔️ Won @HighLimitRacing Sprint Car title ✔️ Completed his #Indy500 ROP @IMS ✔️ Won @LVMotorSpeedway to secure his spot in #NASCAR Championship 4@TeamHendrick | @ArrowMcLaren pic.twitter.com/Tn1kfZhZgF — Chad Smith (@Chad200) October 15, 2023

“Honey, I’m taking the kids for a drive” …

This is what I envision it's like when @KyleLarsonRacin drops the kids off at school in the morning. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qkN4n0NKxd — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 15, 2023

Sunday’s extended highlights …

NASCAR Cup Series EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: South Point 400 | 10/15/23 | Motorsports on NBC https://t.co/j9xZ2VZmOd pic.twitter.com/dq2kdDWv7C — Flyin18T Motorsports (@Flyin18T) October 15, 2023

Sunday’s postrace interviews …

NASCAR Cup Series POSTRACE INTERVIEWS: South Point 400 | 10/15/23 | Motorsports on NBC https://t.co/HTMzNs5SUT pic.twitter.com/aMzyr8GYo7 — Flyin18T Motorsports (@Flyin18T) October 15, 2023

Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1, here’s an updated look at where the Round of 8 drivers’ standings …

The #NASCARPlayoffs standings after Las Vegas! Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were that close! pic.twitter.com/CXOnZvvnRt — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 15, 2023