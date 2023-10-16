NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Larson Sweeping Field At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson raises arms in victory at las vegas (1)

Opening the three-event Round of 8 playoff series, driver Kyle Larson on Sunday became the first to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series’ final four by capturing the checkered flag and sweeping both stages of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Twitter users responded to Larson, the 2021 circuit champion, nearly spinning out and touching the wall midway through Stage 2, but recovering to sweep both stages and vaulting to the top of the Cup contenders.

NBC Sports’ picks were announced prior to Sunday’s green flag …

An overhead view of Vegas, baby …

At the end, Larson holds off pole-sitter Christopher Bell at the start/finish line …

Bell and Larson started P1-2 and battled to the end …

Larson nearly loses it on Lap 141 …

Larson’s damage …

Tyler Reddick may have finished P8 at the 1.5-mile racetrack, but the Michael Jordan-owned team probably would have won on a fashion runway …

Remembering The Intimidator’s final victory …

Enjoy your day, Red. Many more to a Cup icon …

Marriage in the fast lane …

Driver Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champ, and crew chief James Small must have an open relationship …

Showtime near the strip …

The series’ top rookie losses something important …

Larson’s pit crew celebrates the win and a trip to championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5 …

Larson enjoyed (endured?) a busy week …

“Honey, I’m taking the kids for a drive” …

Sunday’s extended highlights …

Sunday’s postrace interviews …

Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1, here’s an updated look at where the Round of 8 drivers’ standings …

4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 Homestead-Miami Speedway  Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR News and Rumors South Point 400
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
