Taking over for Christopher Bell for NASCAR Cup Series qualifying dominance, driver Martin Truex Jr. claimed Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Clocked at 94.153 mph, Truex will start on the inside of the front row for the second Round of 8 event in a row. Previously, Bell earned four playoff poles, including a first-round sweep.

Non-playoff pilots, rookie Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe, will begin second and third, respectively, and will be immediately followed by Championship 4 competitors, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Truex and Hamlin are tied with 4,089 playoff points, 17 below the elimination line.

Ryan Blaney, who ranks fourth, paces No. 5 Tyler Reddick by 10 points.

Sunday’s event at Martinsville caps the three Round of 8 races. The Championship 4 will be staged Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin, who has a long, combative history at Martinsville, logged the fastest practice time at 20.16 seconds (93.929 mph).

Six years ago at Martinsville… Denny Hamlin got into Chase Elliott, and the two had a heated argument after the race. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JygZlK5BOS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 26, 2023

Aric Almirola Not Returning To Stewart-Haas Racing Next Season

Following the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Aric Almirola will part ways after six seasons.

The future of 39-year-old Almirola has been debated over the past few years. He announced his retirement following the 2022 campaign, but later changed his mind and returned to the Cup Series for what appears to be a final full-time run.

Almirola wrote on social media he was “ready for the next adventure” and seeks more “work-life balance.”

“Do normal things,” the 12-year Cup veteran told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I’m excited. I have been so blessed.

“As my kids have gotten older, it’s becoming a lot more challenging.”

While still on the job, Almirola qualified 12th Saturday.

Almirola has three career Cup wins, with two coming with his current organization.

Which up-and-coming driver is positioned to take over the No. 10 Ford for 2023?

🗣️ “It has become a lot more challenging to have a work/life balance […] I want to be around more.”@Aric_Almirola elaborates on his decision to retire from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of 2023.@StewartHaasRcng | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0BptXexgt8 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 28, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

9, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

12, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

13, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

14, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

16, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

17, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

19, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

24, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

25, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

26, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

27, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

29, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

30, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

31, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

32, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club

33, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

“He’s just a hack.” Denny Hamlin stopped Alex Bowman from doing burnouts at Martinsville in 2021. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4txPI0TPNy — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 27, 2023