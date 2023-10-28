NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Martinsville Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
denny hamlin rolls qualifying martinsville (1)

Taking over for Christopher Bell for NASCAR Cup Series qualifying dominance, driver Martin Truex Jr. claimed Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Clocked at 94.153 mph, Truex will start on the inside of the front row for the second Round of 8 event in a row. Previously, Bell earned four playoff poles, including a first-round sweep.

Non-playoff pilots, rookie Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe, will begin second and third, respectively, and will be immediately followed by Championship 4 competitors, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Truex and Hamlin are tied with 4,089 playoff points, 17 below the elimination line.

Ryan Blaney, who ranks fourth, paces No. 5 Tyler Reddick by 10 points.

Sunday’s event at Martinsville caps the three Round of 8 races. The Championship 4 will be staged Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin, who has a long, combative history at Martinsville, logged the fastest practice time at 20.16 seconds (93.929 mph).

Aric Almirola Not Returning To Stewart-Haas Racing Next Season

Following the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Aric Almirola will part ways after six seasons.

The future of 39-year-old Almirola has been debated over the past few years. He announced his retirement following the 2022 campaign, but later changed his mind and returned to the Cup Series for what appears to be a final full-time run.

Almirola wrote on social media he was “ready for the next adventure” and seeks more “work-life balance.”

“Do normal things,” the 12-year Cup veteran told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I’m excited. I have been so blessed.

“As my kids have gotten older, it’s becoming a lot more challenging.”

While still on the job, Almirola qualified 12th Saturday.

Almirola has three career Cup wins, with two coming with his current organization.

Which up-and-coming driver is positioned to take over the No. 10 Ford for 2023?

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 9, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 12, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 13, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 14, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 16, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 17, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 19, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 22, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 24, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 25, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 26, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 27, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 29, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 30, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 31, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 32, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 33, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 36, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors Xfinity 500
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buescher and erik jones race at Homestead (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Martinsville Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 24 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney placed second at homestead (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 23 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell wins 4ever400 (1)
NASCAR CUP Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1: Twitter Reacts To Christopher Bell’s Late-Race Surge To Round of 8 Victory At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 22 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin races at las vegas placed p10 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 21 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott races at las vegas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 17 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: South Point 400
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists Kyle Larson As Big Round Of 8 Betting Favorite
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top