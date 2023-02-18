NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Notebook: Jimmie Johnson Goes Back In Time, Returns To Front Of Daytona 500 Field

Jeff Hawkins
jimmie johnson leads practice field (1)

It seemed like the early 2000s at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

After spending the past two years racing IndyCars and other various motorsport past-times, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson returned to the NASCAR Cup Series circuit as co-owner/part-time driver of the 84 Chevrolet.

It’s like Johnson never faded away.

Johnson on Friday turned a fast-lap of 194.225 mph on the 2.5-mile oval to pace the field in the premier series’ first practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Chevrolet drivers clocked the top four speeds.

Chase Elliott, a former Hendrick Motorsports teammate of Johnson’s, placed second at 194.195 mph. He was followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman, who earned the pole position Wednesday.

For Johnson, it was his first competitive run in the new Next Gen car, which debuted last season. Johnson is a two-time Daytona 500 titleholder.

“It’s my first weekend in this car,” Johnson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s just so fun to get out there and mix it up. I was in a great draft with Chase and understanding the bump-drafting aspect of where this car is and got some quality reps there, too.”

Aric Almirola paced the Fords with an eighth-place finish. Clash at the Coliseum winner Martn Truex Jr. Finished 17th, pacing the Toyotas.

Cup Series pilots are scheduled for a second practice run Friday, before Saturday’s final practice Saturday morning.

Jimmie Johnson Remains in Elite Cup Series Company

NASCAR debuted in Daytona Beach, Florida, in 1959. Over time, the Daytona 500 has become the “Super Bowl of NASCAR.”

Only five drivers – Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Jeff Gordon and Johnson – have pulled off the rare double play of capturing the Daytona 500 and the Cup points crown during the same season.

Since the turn of the century, only Johnson has pulled it off, claiming both titles in 2006 and ‘13.

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

