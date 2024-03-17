NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Christian Eckes Find Redemption During Weather Guard Truck Race At Bristol Motor Speedway

Christian Eckes departed Bristol Motor Speedway heartbroken during the playoffs last season, losing a late lead to eventual NASCAR Truck Series champion Corey Heim.

Eckes left Bristol Saturday night with the Weather Guard Truck Race trophy.

Before the engines were ignited, Eckes reflected on his previous performance at Bristol, failing to hold off Heim with five laps to go.

On Saturday, Eckes held off future Hall of Fame Kyle Busch to achieve the No. 19 Chevrolet’s “No. 1 goal … redeem ourselves,” Eckes told Fox Sports. “There is a lot behind this win. I talked about it earlier.

“Coming back to redeem ourselves … it’s so sweet.”

Eckes and Busch dominated Saturday’s event. Starting from the pole, Eckes led 144 laps; Busch, who swept the stages, 105.

Zane Smith was the only other driver to lead a lap. He had one.

X (Twitter) users responded to Eckes beating Busch off the restart with 23 laps to go and held off the future Hall of Famer late, unlike last fall …

The day started early for the pit-crew members …

The trucks hit the .533-mile oval track first. Eckes turned the practice session’s fastest rotation at 123.372 mph …

After failing to land a top-five finish during his first three outings this season, Eckes also claimed the pole for Saturday night’s main event …

The long day at Bristol evolved into night. With no one expecting or planning for a green-flag pit stop, the night proved to be a long one for some teams …

A pack of grand marshals made the call Saturday night …

Busch, driving for Spire Motorsports, won the first stage after taking the lead on Lap 53. Busch remained in control and claimed the second stage, as well …

Celebrating “The Last Great Colosseum” …

Near the beginning of the third stage, Ty Majeski got loose and spun out, collecting Ben Rhodes and nearly Matt Crofton, both ThorSport Racing teammates …

Entering Saturday second in the circuit points, Majeski’s machine limped to the garage …

Eckes passed Busch on Lap 159 and cruised toward “redemption” …

Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen (52) tangle on Lap 219 …

Eckes claimed his sixth career trip to Victory Lane, while Busch lost out on his sixth win at Bristol …

