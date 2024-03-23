NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
xfinity standard shot for cota qualifying (1)

Pulling double duty, in part, to get extra road course experience, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson entered the Xfinity Series event and earned the pole position for Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas.

Larson established a track record with a hot lap of 92.946 mph. It was Larson’s seventh career Xfinity pole and first since last season’s outing at Sonoma.

It may have been a record qualifying spin, but Larson told Fox Sports he wasn’t comfortable with the partially repaved 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course.

“I expected Xfinity cars to have more grip,” Larson said. “It was a handful, for sure.”

Larson will qualify for the Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, before participating in the Xfinity race at 5 p.m.

Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars titleholder won last year’s Cup debut on the Chicago streets and placed second in qualifying, 0.423 seconds behind Larson.

Cup regular Daniel Hemric qualified P9 for Josh Williams, who was excused Friday as he anticipated the birth of his child. Williams is slated to compete in the Focused Health 250.

Xfinity Road Course Race Loaded With Cup Pilots

Saturday’s Focused Health 250 will be loaded with top talent.

Not only will Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, pace the opening Xfinity field Saturday, but the Cup circuit points leader will be joined by Ty Gibbs, the second-year pilot who sits P3 in the points standings.

Gibbs will start on the inside of the second row Saturday after turning in a Friday qualifying lap of 92.65 mph.

Other Focused Health 250 drivers with multiple Cup starts include Anthony Alfredo, AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Focused Health 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Focused Health 250 at COTA:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Kyle Larson, 17, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 2, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing
  • 3, Ty Gibbs, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 4, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 6, Sage Karem, 26, Sam Hunt Racing
  • 7, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 9, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing
  • 10, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports
  • 11, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing
  • 13, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports
  • 14, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing
  • 15, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports
  • 16, Ed Jones, 24, Sam Hunt Racing
  • 17, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing
  • 18, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports
  • 19, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 20, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 21, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing
  • 22, Danil Kvyat, 07, SS GreenLight Racing
  • 23, Josh Bilicki, 92, DGM Racing
  • 24, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing
  • 25, Austin Green, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing
  • 26, Alex Labbe, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports
  • 27, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing
  • 28, Ty Dillon, 6, JD Motorsports
  • 29, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing
  • 30, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports
  • 31, Brad Perez, 45, Alpha Prime Racing
  • 32, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing
  • 33, Patrick Gallagher, 4, JD Motorsports
  • 34, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports
  • 35, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing
  • 36, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing
  • 37, RC Enerson, 14, SS GreenLight Racing
  • 38, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

Topics  
Focused Health 250 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  24min
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar at echopark auto gp last year (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Circuit of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar truck series at cota (1)
NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series at cota 2024 (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen wins debut race at chicago (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin's pit crew at work at brisol (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Denny Hamlin Serve Up History, Manage To Devour Food City 500 At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 18 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
christian eckes finds trucks redemtion (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Christian Eckes Find ‘Redemption’ During Weather Guard Truck Race At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top