Pulling double duty, in part, to get extra road course experience, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson entered the Xfinity Series event and earned the pole position for Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas.

Larson established a track record with a hot lap of 92.946 mph. It was Larson’s seventh career Xfinity pole and first since last season’s outing at Sonoma.

It may have been a record qualifying spin, but Larson told Fox Sports he wasn’t comfortable with the partially repaved 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course.

“I expected Xfinity cars to have more grip,” Larson said. “It was a handful, for sure.”

Larson will qualify for the Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, before participating in the Xfinity race at 5 p.m.

Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars titleholder won last year’s Cup debut on the Chicago streets and placed second in qualifying, 0.423 seconds behind Larson.

Cup regular Daniel Hemric qualified P9 for Josh Williams, who was excused Friday as he anticipated the birth of his child. Williams is slated to compete in the Focused Health 250.

Xfinity Road Course Race Loaded With Cup Pilots

Saturday’s Focused Health 250 will be loaded with top talent.

Not only will Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, pace the opening Xfinity field Saturday, but the Cup circuit points leader will be joined by Ty Gibbs, the second-year pilot who sits P3 in the points standings.

Gibbs will start on the inside of the second row Saturday after turning in a Friday qualifying lap of 92.65 mph.

Other Focused Health 250 drivers with multiple Cup starts include Anthony Alfredo, AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Focused Health 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Focused Health 250 at COTA:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Larson, 17, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

3, Ty Gibbs, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

6, Sage Karem, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

7, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

9, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

10, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

11, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

12, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

13, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

14, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

15, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

16, Ed Jones, 24, Sam Hunt Racing

17, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

18, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

19, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

21, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

22, Danil Kvyat, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

23, Josh Bilicki, 92, DGM Racing

24, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

25, Austin Green, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing

26, Alex Labbe, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports

27, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing

28, Ty Dillon, 6, JD Motorsports

29, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

30, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

31, Brad Perez, 45, Alpha Prime Racing

32, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

33, Patrick Gallagher, 4, JD Motorsports

34, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

35, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

36, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing

37, RC Enerson, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

38, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

