The opening night games and Christmas Day schedule for the 2023 NBA season have been revealed. According to Shams Charania, opening night will include the defending champion Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Christmas Day slate features the Dallas Mavericks traveling to Phoenix to play the Suns.

Opening Night Schedule Features Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets kick off their title defense on October 24 when they welcome the Lakers on “Banner Night,” as Denver players will receive their championship rings.

The game is a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, where Denver defeated Los Angeles 4-0.

The second game of the doubleheader features Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns traveling to Golden State to take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Bradley Beal and Chris Paul will make their anticipated debuts for the Suns and Warriors, respectively.

NBA Christmas Day Schedule

Christmas Day is one of the most iconic days on the NBA schedule.

The five-game slate starts with the Milwaukee Bucks heading to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks. The defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2.

One of the most heated rivalries in the NBA will write a new chapter in Game 3 as the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The nightcap features a doubleheader between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns in Game 4, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets ending the night.

