NBA Parlay Picks Today: Antetokounmpo over points Highlights Best Picks For NBA Games On Friday 28th October

NBA Best prop Bets For Friday 28th October 2022

NBA Player Prop Bet 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 33.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

It is no secret that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league this season, and the Bucks superstar has emerged as one of the early favourites to be crowned MVP at +600 with most bookmakers making him second favourite only behind Luka Doncic.

We have backed Antetokounmpo to score over 33.5 points on Friday night when the Bucks face the Knicks in Milwaukee, a difficult mark for some but one that Giannis should cruise to.Last time out Antetokounmpo scored an incredible 43 points against the Nets, as the Greek god recorded back to back games with a 40+ point tally.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last two games: 43 PTS – 14 REB – 5 AST

With Giannis currently averaging 36.0 PPG along with 13.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, we are more than confident that if he can play anywhere near how he has been playing recently Antetokounmpo will easily soar past the 34 point mark.

NBA Player Prop Bet 2: Joel Embiid over 28.5 points -105 @ BetOnline

Although the Sixers are 1-3 this season following an inconsistent and disappointing start to their season, one player who has remained steady throughout a tough start to the campaign is Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia star leads his side in most stats this season, including points per game as well as blocks (1.4) and rebounds (10). Embiid is still averaging 27.6 PPG this season despite his side posting relatively low numbers at just 107.8 PPG.

We have backed Embiid to score over 28.5 points on Friday night and having just recorded a 31 point performance in the reverse fixture on Monday, we are more than confident Embiid can secure at least 28 points against the Raptors.

NBA Player Prop Bet 3: Al Horford under 7.5 rebounds +105 @ BetOnline

Our best pick for the Celtics game on Friday night sees Al Horford recording under 8 rebounds against the Cavs at +105 with most bookmakers. Horford has been averaging just 5.0 rebounds this season, much less than the 36-year old was averaging last season (7.7).

Horford seems much happier to let his teammates pick up the rebounds this season, while he gets more physical and down dirty on the court making for less rebounds this year. The Boston center is also catching a disappointing 50% of rebound chances this season, giving us another reason to back the under 7.5 mark.

We expect Horford to be kept extremely busy on Friday night by the dangerous Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, making for less rebounds throughout the night, and with the Cavs allowing the sixth least amount of offensive rebounds this season we will definitely take Hoford’s under rebounds prop at a positive price.

