Nebraska Announce Matt Rhule as New Head Coach

Another team has hopped off the coaching carousel as the Nebraska Cornhuskers announced on Saturday morning that Matt Rhule had been hired as the new head coach. Rhule had been fired by the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of October. He returns to the college football ranks where he previously had successful spells with Baylor and Temple. Previous head coach Scott Frost was fired in September and Mickey Joseph had been the interim head coach in the meantime.

Rhule heading back to college

Matt Rhule was announced as the new head coach of Nebraska on Saturday after a search that lasted almost three months. The former Carolina Panthers head coach will make his return to the college ranks next season. Rhule has form in turning around college football programs as he did with Baylor and Temple. Husker fans will be hoping that he can continue that trend in Lincoln.

The future is bright in Lincoln. Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

“It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”

Rhule seemed excited to return to the college ranks and was looking forward to heading to Lincoln.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” Rhule said. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rhule’s Record

Nebraska ended this season 4-8 with a 3-6 conference record. In Rhule’s first season at Temple the team went 2-10, and just three seasons later they were nationally ranked at season’s end. That year the Owls went 10-3. Baylor went 1-11 in Rhule’s first season, and after his third season in charge they were also nationally ranked. Their record during that year was 11-3.

Rhule did not have the same success in professional football, but Husker fans will be optimistic he is the man to turn the program around.

Content You May Like