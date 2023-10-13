MLB News and Rumors

Need A Halloween Costume? Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Garrett Stubbs’ Post-Game Outfit Could Be It

Wendi Oliveros
Garrett Stubbs Bryce Harper

NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe, who is a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, may be on to something with her latest Tweet honoring her beloved Phillies.

On Thursday night, Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs was in the locker room ready to celebrate his team’s defeat of the Atlanta Braves in the MLB postseason for the second straight year.

Sometimes players have hats, and goggles, and use their hands to hold their beverages on these celebratory occasions, but Stubbs had a more DIY approach.

He used a Budweiser cardboard box as his hat and his overalls pockets were his storage for the extra beverages he was celebrating with.

Not only is this genius and original, but Wolfe also is correct; this is a functional and easy Halloween costume to pull off.

As an added bonus, it could be even more appropriate if the Phillies advance to the World Series which would be happening around Halloween.

Though the Phillies let loose and partied on Thursday night, it is all business now as they begin to prepare for the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

NLCS Schedule

Monday night is Game 1 of the NLCS, and the Phillies will host the Diamondbacks.

All games will be aired on TBS.

The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Monday, October 16 (8:07 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Tuesday, October 17 (8:07 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Thursday, October 19 (5:07 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Friday, October 20 (8:07 p.m. ET)

Game 5: Saturday, October 21 (8:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary

Game 6: Monday, October 23 (5:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary

Game 7: Tuesday, October 24 (8:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary

 

MLB Betting Guides 2023

Phillies
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top