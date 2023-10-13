NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe, who is a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, may be on to something with her latest Tweet honoring her beloved Phillies.
On Thursday night, Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs was in the locker room ready to celebrate his team’s defeat of the Atlanta Braves in the MLB postseason for the second straight year.
Sometimes players have hats, and goggles, and use their hands to hold their beverages on these celebratory occasions, but Stubbs had a more DIY approach.
He used a Budweiser cardboard box as his hat and his overalls pockets were his storage for the extra beverages he was celebrating with.
Found my Halloween costume 🙏 https://t.co/ht8T5U7pUj
— Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) October 13, 2023
Not only is this genius and original, but Wolfe also is correct; this is a functional and easy Halloween costume to pull off.
As an added bonus, it could be even more appropriate if the Phillies advance to the World Series which would be happening around Halloween.
Though the Phillies let loose and partied on Thursday night, it is all business now as they begin to prepare for the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
NLCS Schedule
Monday night is Game 1 of the NLCS, and the Phillies will host the Diamondbacks.
All games will be aired on TBS.
The schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Monday, October 16 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 2: Tuesday, October 17 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 3: Thursday, October 19 (5:07 p.m. ET)
Game 4: Friday, October 20 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 5: Saturday, October 21 (8:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary
Game 6: Monday, October 23 (5:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary
Game 7: Tuesday, October 24 (8:07 p.m. ET) – if necessary
