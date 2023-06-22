Featured

NFL: Inside Patrick Mahomes’ Missouri Ranch on the Market for $2.9 Million

Colin Lynch
Mahomes is Making Moves On and Off the Field

In early 2019, shortly after winning his first Super Bowl championship and signing a massive $503 million NFL contract, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes purchased a modest ranch house in Missouri’s exclusive Country Club District for around $1.9 million. Now, just over four years later, the 27-year-old football star and his wife Brittany have decided to sell the midcentury home, listing it for just under $3 million.

Amenities Are Aplenty

Built-in the 1950s, the ranch-style house has undergone extensive renovations during the couple’s ownership, totaling $400,000. Situated on over an acre of land, the property is gated and features a security system for privacy and protection. Inside the nearly 4,800-square-foot home, there are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with an open-concept design that showcases blonde hardwood floors, built-in features, and expansive walls of glass throughout.

Notable features of the house include formal living and dining rooms, a media room, and a fully updated sunroom. There is also a family room with a fireplace and wet bar, which connects to a gourmet kitchen equipped with a large island for dining, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a range hood built into the ceiling.

The lower level of the house offers a recreational space with a lounge area, wet bar, and wine cellar. The master retreat includes a cozy sitting area, dual custom showroom-style closets, and a luxurious bathroom with a large soaking tub and shower. Outdoor amenities feature a fire pit, putting green, and a heated pool. Additionally, the expanded garage has space for up to five vehicles.

Mahomes Has Plans For a Custom Home

According to Realtor.com, Mahomes also owns a mansion in the Dallas area, which he acquired for $3.37 million in 2020. He also purchased a two-bedroom apartment in Missouri as a rookie in late 2017, which he tried to sell in 2019 without success. More recently, he acquired a plot of land within the gated Loch Lloyd country club community in Kansas City for a reported $400,000. Mahomes has plans to custom-build a mansion on the property, which will include a half-football field.

The listing for the Missouri ranch house is represented by Cami Jones and Paige Buechele of Reece Nichols Real Estate, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. As Mahomes looks to sell this property, he continues to invest in other real estate ventures, reflecting his growing success both on and off the football field.

Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
