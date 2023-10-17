Key Highlights:

The NFL is considered an offensive-oriented league, and quarterback is considered the most important position in all of sports, but have teams become too reliant on passing to move the ball?

The league has made several rule changes over the years geared toward protecting offensive players and helping teams score more points.

However, the latest league trends suggest that defenses are starting to catch up.

Our NFL experts have analyzed the data from Pro Football Reference to come up with some key trends and insights through Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Through six weeks, scoring is down for the third consecutive year and teams are on pace for the fewest points per game since 2017. Touchdowns have also come at a premium this season. At just 2.32 touchdowns per game, NFL teams are punching the ball into the end one at the lowest rate since 2006.

Total yards are also down more than seven percent year-over-year and wide receivers are on pace for the lowest yards per catch in NFL history (10.6).

One-third of the 2023 NFL season is in the books and a few key trends have already begun to emerge.

Among them is the lack of points, and more particularly, the lack of touchdowns being scored in NFL games.

NFL teams have struggled to put the ball in the end zone in 2023. In fact, teams have found pay dirt fewer times through six games than nearly any season in the past 20 years.

Teams have scored an average of just 2.32 touchdowns per game through the first six weeks of the NFL season. That puts the league on pace for it’s worst mark since 2006 (2.32).

For reference, NFL teams have scored fewer than 2.32 TDs per game just twice (2005 & 2001) in the past 25 years.

With touchdowns coming at a premium, it’s no surprise that points per game have also declined for the third consecutive season.

At just 21.7 points per game, scoring is down a whopping 12.5 percent since 2020 and has reached its lowest mark since 2017 (also 21.7 ppg).

To find the last time that scoring dipped below the current figure, NFL fans would have to rewind the clock all the way to 2009 when teams scored just 21.5 points per game.

Part of the reason that scoring is down league-wide is that defenses have zeroed in on opposing passing game.

Though passing yards are up 0.1 yards per game compared to last year, quarterbacks are averaging the fewest yards per attempt (6.6) since 2010.

Passing TDs are also down and sack numbers are beginning to approach historic figures.

NFL QBs are averaging just 1.32 passing TDs per game, the lowest mark since 2008.

Through six games, QBs have taken an average of 7.2 sacks per game. The last time that happened came more than 25 years ago (1998).

Scoring isn’t the only metric that has been weakening over the past few years.

Total scrimmage yards per game is on pace to drop for the third consecutive season. NFL teams are averaging just 347.3 total yards per game in 2023, which is down 7 percent since 2020.

The last time scrimmage yards per game were this low came back in 2008.

While the increase in sacks has played a role in the drop in scrimmage yards, there have been other factors at play.

Even in a passing league, running backs have been less successful on the ground this year. In fact, yards per carry is down 6.7 percent year-over-year.

NFL running backs are averaging just 4.2 yards per carry through six games, which would be the lowest mark since 2017.

Wide receivers have also struggled to make an impact so far this season.

NFL receivers are averaging just 10.6 yards per reception in 2023, which would be the lowest mark in NFL history.

The decline is a sign that offenses failed to keep defenses honest and move the ball downfield effectively.

The short passing game has been used to replace the running game at times, but with defenses catching up to speed, the strategy may ultimately be affecting an offense’s ability to complete deep shots down the field.

Another reason scoring is down in 2023 is that NFL coaches have been more apt to settle for field goals this year.

With points coming at a premium, teams have opted to kick more field goals per game than any season in the last 50 years.

NFL kickers have attempted 2.11 field goals per game in 2023, the highest mark since 1973. Kickers are also connecting on their opportunities at an 87.2 percent clip while averaging 1.87 field goals made per game, which is on pace for the highest mark ever.