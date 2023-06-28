Featured

NFL Offseason: Dolphins Extend Offer to RB Dalvin Cook

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

There has been quite a bit of speculation around the landing spot of Dalvin Cook, and the latest rumor has him heading home to Miami

According to a source, the Miami Dolphins have made an offer to free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, as reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. It appears that Cook has expressed interest in joining the Dolphins, although the specific details of the offer remain undisclosed at this time.

Mutual Interest In a Dolphins Landing Spot

In June, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel chose not to comment on the team’s potential interest in Cook, keeping fans and analysts speculating about the potential acquisition. However, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cook currently has “multiple offers” on the table, indicating that other teams are also vying for his services.

Since his release by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8, the four-time Pro Bowler has been linked to several teams in the league. In an intriguing move on Monday, Cook shared a video featuring Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, suggesting that there could be room for Cook in New York as well. With his stellar reputation and impressive track record, Cook, at 27 years old, is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after players in the current NFL market.

Dalvin Cook Has Been Excellent

Throughout his six seasons with the Vikings, Cook has consistently demonstrated his ability to be a top-tier running back. He has achieved over 1,000 rushing yards for four consecutive years, solidifying his status as a consistent and reliable force on the field. In the 2022 season, Cook finished with 1,173 yards on the ground, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 catches, showcasing his versatility as a dual-threat player.

As the negotiations unfold, fans and analysts eagerly await Cook’s decision on his next destination. While the Miami Dolphins have made their offer, the competition from other teams adds an element of uncertainty to the process. Nevertheless, Cook’s exceptional skills and consistent performance make him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their backfield and provide a significant offensive boost.

The coming days will reveal which team will ultimately secure Dalvin Cook’s services for the upcoming season, and fans will eagerly follow his next chapter in the NFL.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
