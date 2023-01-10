Following another exciting regular season, the NFL Playoffs are set to kick off with the expanded Wild Card round this weekend.

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season ended with the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers with a 20-16 win, eliminating the Packers from the postseason. The final spot was awarded to the Seattle Seahawks and finished the bracket for the postseason.

The NFL Playoffs will begin this week but the format will be a bit different than in years past.

The Wild Card games will feature six games spread across Saturday, January 14 to Sunday, January 16. The No. 2 through No. 7 seeds will face off in both the AFC and NFC for a spot in the divisional round. The No.1 seed, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, have earned a bye week.

For a full schedule of the Wild Card Weekend including matchups, TV Channel and how to live stream, scroll down below.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

The Chiefs secured the No.1 seed in the AFC and advanced to the divisional round with a first-round bye for the second time in the last three seasons. On the other hand, the Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 18 to secure the top spot in the NFC.

The rest of the playoff teams will compete on the Wild Card Weekend for a chance to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

The NFL Playoffs will begin with an NFC West divisional battle, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14 at 4:30 pm.

For a full schedule of the NFL Wild Card Weekend, scroll down below.

Saturday, January 14

Seattle Seahawks (7) vs San Francisco 49ers (2) — 4:30 pm ET on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers (5) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4) — 8:15 pm ET on NBC

Sunday, January 15

Miami Dolphins (7) vs Buffalo Bills (2) — 1:00 pm ET on CBS

New York Giants (6) vs Minnesota Vikings (3) — 4:30 pm ET on FOX

Baltimore Ravens (6) vs Cincinnati Bengals (3) — 8:15 pm ET on NBC

Monday, January 16

Dallas Cowboys (5) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) — 8:15 pm ET on ESPN/ABC

How to Live Stream NFL Wild Card Weekend

Some of the best places to watch NFL Playoffs online for free include YouTube TV, DAZN, and Peacock. While these sites offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream NFL Playoff games for free in 2023.

Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on the game, Jazz Sports allows basketball fans to watch NFL Playoff games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs for free once they’ve placed a bet on any Wild Card Game.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch NFL Playoffs for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.