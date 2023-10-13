MLB News and Rumors

Nick Castellanos on an historical postseason home run surge

Jeremy Freeborn
Castellanos Water

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to the National League Championship Series where they will face the Arizona Diamondbacks. What we have seen from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos of Hialeah, Florida over the last two days has been mighty impressive. In games three and four of the best of five series in the National League Divisional Series, Castellanos hit four home runs. In the process, he became the first player ever at the Major League Baseball level to have back-to-back games with multiple home runs in the postseason.

Game Three

In the Phillies 10-2 rout over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Castellanos hit two solo home runs. The first came in the bottom of the third inning and tied the game at one run apiece. It was a 373 foot shot to lead off the inning and came off of Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder. The second dinger came off of Braves relief pitcher AJ Smith Shawver. This eighth inning leadoff home run was 449 feet and put the Braves up 9-2.

Game Four

In the Phillies series clinching win on Thursday, Castellanos once again delivered power in a 3-1 Philadelphia win. Like game three, both of Castellanos’s home runs were solo shots. The first came with one out in the fourth inning off of Braves starting pitcher and National League Cy Young Award favourite Spencer Strider. The home run was 404 feet and tied the game at one. The second came with two out in the sixth inning off of Strider. This home run was 415 feet and put the Phillies up 3-1.

Castellanos’s postseason statistics

Castellanos is batting .391 with nine hits in 23 at bats. He has scored six runs and had four home runs, two doubles, five runs batted in, one stolen base, two walks, and 19 total bases.

When do the Phillies play next?

Philadelphia plays game one of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

 

Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
