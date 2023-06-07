Nick Kyrgios And Actor Ben Stiller Have Funny Twitter Interaction

28-year-old Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is not playing in the 2023 French Open.

Fans hope to see him on the court soon, but in the meantime, we are entertained by his regular social media posts.

A recent one hinted that Kyrgios wanted to take up a new profession, that is tennis coaching.

He offered his services to the Twitter universe, and actor/comedian Ben Stiller answered the call.

What Kyrgios Said

Thinking about coaching, any takers — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 6, 2023

He wrote:

“Thinking about coaching, any takers”

Ben Stiller answered:

“I’m open to it. But would need to know you’re serious.”

I’m open to it. But would need to know you’re serious. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 7, 2023



A comedian asking Krygios if he is serious is Twitter gold.

The conversation continued.

Kyrgios wrote:

“Let’s do it. I’m all in, what you thinking?”

Stiller replied:

“First we need to decide who is coaching who.”

Kyrgios came up with a suitable business arrangement.

“I’ll coach you to get you in a professional tournament. Then you coach me to get me in a movie”

What Needs To Happen

This cannot be one of those idle Twitter conversations that entertains for a few minutes and goes no further; we need action on this because it is a great idea.

At a minimum, we need to see Kyrgios and Stiller teaming up in one of those celebrity exhibition matches before the U.S. Open begins.

Then, it is up to Stiller to fulfill his end of the bargain.

Kyrgios is already a reality star, appearing in the Netflix tennis series Break Point.

The second part of the docuseries drops on June 21.

Since the series is renewed for a second season, footage of this coaching arrangement on the tennis court could be included.

Conclusion

Hearing from Kyrgios is good news.

He had a difficult couple of months as the victim of a robbery that injured his toe keeping him out of the French Open, and his grandmother passed away.

Fans hope to see Kyrgios in the grass court season because he is extremely talented and entertaining.