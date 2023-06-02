NBA News and Rumors

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Defeat Heat In Game 1 of NBA Finals

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic’s triple-double and Jamal Murray’s 26 points powered the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat on Thursday night to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-93.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds in his finals debut. It’s Denver’s first NBA finals win in team history.

Denver Nuggets Offensive Prowess On Full Display

The Nuggets’ prolific offense eclipsed 100 points for the ninth straight game. Despite struggling from three (29.6%), the Nuggets shot 50.6% from the field.

Aaron Gordon scored 16 points, while Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Bruce Brown scored 10 points off the Denver bench.

For Miami, Bam Adebayo led the way with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Gabe Vincent scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, while Haywood Highsmith contributed 18 points off the bench.

Miami star Jimmy Butler struggled to get going all night, ending the game with 13 points.

The Heat’s sharpshooters — Max Strus and Duncan Robinson — combined 1-14 from three.

Game 2 Set For Sunday Night

With the victory, the Nuggets extend their winning streak to seven. The Nuggets are 13-3 in the playoffs, including 9-0 at home.

With the loss, the Heat fail to win Game 1 of a series for the first time this postseason.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The game will be played in Denver.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Heat NBA News and Rumors Nuggets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Adam Silver Will Announce Ja Morant’s Punishment After NBA Finals

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse
Philadelphia 76ers Introduce Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla Will Return As Head Coach For Boston Celtics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut Could Happen In Sacramento
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles
2023 NBA Finals Schedule: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers
Warriors President And General Manager Bob Myers Steps Down
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
oronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse
76ers Hire Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top