Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Defeat Heat In Game 1 of NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic’s triple-double and Jamal Murray’s 26 points powered the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat on Thursday night to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-93.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds in his finals debut. It’s Denver’s first NBA finals win in team history.

Denver Nuggets Offensive Prowess On Full Display

DENVER TAKES GAME 1 OF THE #NBAFINALS AT HOME 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QuzeNqx8n3 — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2023

The Nuggets’ prolific offense eclipsed 100 points for the ninth straight game. Despite struggling from three (29.6%), the Nuggets shot 50.6% from the field.

Aaron Gordon scored 16 points, while Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Bruce Brown scored 10 points off the Denver bench.

For Miami, Bam Adebayo led the way with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Gabe Vincent scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, while Haywood Highsmith contributed 18 points off the bench.

Miami star Jimmy Butler struggled to get going all night, ending the game with 13 points.

The Heat’s sharpshooters — Max Strus and Duncan Robinson — combined 1-14 from three.

Game 2 Set For Sunday Night

Nuggets have won game 1 of EVERY single postseason series so far. Here’s #Nuggets HC Michael Malone on that @9NEWSSports #9sports #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/fGYXByetcT — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) June 2, 2023

With the victory, the Nuggets extend their winning streak to seven. The Nuggets are 13-3 in the playoffs, including 9-0 at home.

With the loss, the Heat fail to win Game 1 of a series for the first time this postseason.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The game will be played in Denver.

NBA Betting Guides 2023