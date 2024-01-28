Nine previous times Jannik Sinner has played Daniil Medvedev

The 2024 Australian Open men’s final takes place on Sunday. This will be the 10th time ever that Jannik Sinner of Italy will face Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Let’s take a look at their nine other matches head-to-head.

2020 Open 13 Marseille

In the second round of Marseille four years ago, Sinner faced Medvedev for the first time with Medvedev winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Medvedev used up a significant amount of energy in beating Sinner, as he lost 6-4, 6-0 in his next match to Gilles Simon of France in the men’s quarterfinals.

2021 Open 13 Marseille

In the Medvedev won the tournament in Marseille by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the final. In the quarterfinals, Medvedev beat Sinner 6-2, 6-4.

2021 ATP Finals

During the round robin stage of the 2021 ATP Finals in Sinner’s home country of Italy, Medvedev beat Sinner 6-0, 6-7, 7-6. Medvedev went on to win the Red Group, and eventually reach the final before losing 6-4, 6-4 to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

2022 Vienna

During the 2022 indoor fall season, Medvedev beat Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He ended up winning the tournament by beating Canada’s Dennis Shapovalov in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

2023 Rotterdam

In the first biggest indoor hard court tournament of the 2023 tennis season, Medvedev faced Sinner in an ATP Final for the first time. Medvedev was victorious by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

2023 Miami

Once again Medvedev faced Sinner in an ATP Final. This time Medvedev beat Sinner for the sixth straight time. The final score was 7-5, 6-3. It was Medvedev’s fifth career ATP 1000 Masters title as he previously won the Cincinnati Masters and Shanghai Masters in 2019, the Paris Masters in 2020, and the Canadian Open in 2021.

2023 Beijing

Sinner beat Medvedev for the first time in the final of the 2023 China Open. In a match that went to two tiebreaks, Sinner won 7-6, 7-6.

2023 Vienna

For the second straight year Medvedev faced Sinner in Austria, and in the second time in October of 2023, Medvedev faced Sinner in an ATP final at the 500 point level. This time Sinner won again, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

2023 ATP Finals

For the third straight time, Sinner beat Medvedev. In the semifinals in Turin, the Italian won 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 before losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-3 in the final.