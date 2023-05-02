Novak Djokovic Can Compete At 2023 U.S. Open

The U.S. Government is lifting all COVID vaccination and travel mandates on May 11, 2023.

While this change has far-reaching implications, tennis fans draw one immediate conclusion from it.

This decision opens the door for World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic to compete at the U.S. Open in September 2023.

These mandates prohibited Djokovic from competing in the U.S. Open in 2022, and he also could not participate in the 2023 Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March 2023.

The last time Djokovic was at the U.S. Open was in 2021, he lost in the finals to Daniil Medvedev.

🚨 Confirmed: Novak Djokovic WILL be able to play the 2023 US Open. The White House confirms it will lift all remaining restrictions regarding vaccination requirement for international travellers in mid-May. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WYOwqPW5Vl — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) May 1, 2023

Good News For Everyone

This is good news for everyone involved.

Obviously, it is good for Djokovic who has been criticized for his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations but stuck with his principles and dealt with the ramifications.

It is great for the game of tennis.

Tennis misses Djokovic when he is unable to compete.

Djokovic is turning 36 later in May so he is in a race against time and Rafael Nadal to win his 23rd career Grand Slam.

Of his 22 Grand Slams, only three have been won in New York with the last one being in 2018.

At some point, Djokovic and Nadal will be eclipsed by the younger generation, but tennis fans want to see the best and most legendary players competing on the court for as long as they can.

Other Djokovic News

This lifting of restrictions by the U.S. Government was expected so Djokovic is probably not focused on it right now.

In the meantime, he is dealing with an elbow injury that has hampered him this spring.

Prior to that, he had a hamstring issue that he was playing through.

He is gearing up for Roland Garros and is hoping to be completely healthy.

Recent video shows that he is back on the clay practice courts so that is a positive sign that his recovery is progressing in the right direction.

There is no sleeve on the elbow in practice which is also good news.

Second good news today for Novak Djokovic: he's back at practice! (🎥 puenteromanotennisclub – Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nNaA8lwDHT — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 2, 2023

Djokovic is a two-time French Open Champion (2016 and 2021).

He would like nothing more than to add this title to his long list of career accomplishments in 2023.

