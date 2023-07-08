Novak Djokovic continues dominance over Stanislas Wawrinka

On Friday, we continued to see the dominance of Novak Djokovic over Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round of Wimbledon. Just how dominant has Djokovic been? Well, the world number two and seven-time Wimbledon champion is now 21-6 against the three-time grand slam champion from Switzerland all-time after his straight set, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 win. It was the first time Djokovic had ever played Wawrinka at Wimbledon, and Djokovic was by far the better player.

Djokovic had 11 aces compared to six for Wawrinka. Djokovic also had 38 winners compared to 12 for Wawrinka. However, it was at the net where Djokovic exemplified his greatness. He won 25 net points, compared to three net points won by Wawrinka. Here are four other winners on Friday that came away with impressive victories.

Elina Svitolina

The two-time grand slam semifinalist from Odesa, Ukraine defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States 7-6, 6-2 in a battle of unseeded players who have delivered on the grand slam stage in the past. Two major reasons why Svitolina beat Kenin in the third round came down to aces and unforced errors. Svitolina had six aces compared to two for Kenin, and Svitolina had 27 unforced errors compared to 38 for Kenin.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz, the 17th seed from Wroclaw, Poland and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist, faced Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the 14th seed, in the third round. Musetti reached the quarterfinals of Queen’s last month after an impressive three-set win over rising American star Ben Shelton. The reason for Hurkacz’s win over Musetti came down to the serve. Hurkacz had 16 aces and three double faults. Musetti had four aces and seven double faults.

Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion and 18th seed from Minsk, Belarus, defeated the 11th seed, and 2022 French Open semifinalist, Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-2, 6-4. Azarenka had 18 winners compared to nine for Kasatkina, and won nine points at the net compared to three for Kasatkina.

Belinda Bencic

Bencic, the 2019 United States Open semifinalist, reigning Olympic gold medalist and 14th seed from Flawil, Switzerland, defeated Magda Linette of Poland, the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, 6-3, 6-1. Bencic had five aces compared to one for Linette, and 23 winners compared to 14 for Linette.