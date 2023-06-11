The Big 3 in tennis has been reduced to one, at least for the rest of 2023.

And Novak Djokovic at 36 years old with a limited clay court season waited until the finals at Roland Garros to play his best tennis.

Though he came out a little slow and went down 0-3 to Casper Ruud to open the match, he got into form and never looked back winning the match in straight sets.

With fewer unforced errors and a solid ground game and with a fellow GOAT Tom Brady sitting in his box, he made history.

He joins Serena Williams as the only singles players to have 23 Grand Slam titles; Margaret Court has 24.

Djokovic is TIED with Serena for most Grand Slam titles in tennis history 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/K5oT7K5wt0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

How He Reacted

Djokovic fell down with his back on the clay and looked up at the sky.

Novak Djokovic had done it!!! He becomes the all-time Grand Slam men’s singles title holder, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 for his 23rd major title. pic.twitter.com/TqlTBSn4HY — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) June 11, 2023

He also took a moment for himself to crouch down before receiving heartfelt congratulations from Ruud.

Djokovic then went up to his box and celebrated with his wife and kids, parents, and his team.

What Djokovic Has Accomplished

With his third French Open victory, he becomes the only man to win each Grand Slam at least three times.

Djokovic is the oldest Roland Garros champion and will regain the World No. 1 position from Carlos Alcaraz.

He won both Grand Slams in 2023, matching what Rafael Nadal did last year.

However given his excellence on grass and hardcourts, Djokovic has a good chance to win at both Wimbledon and New York.

The calendar Grand Slam is not a crazy notion; it could be a reality if he continues to play like this.

Novak Djokovic has woven himself into the fabric of tennis history once again ✅23rd Grand Slam Title (Most ever by a man)

✅Only man to win career slam 3 times

✅Oldest Roland Garros Singles Champion

✅Returns to world #1 An era of excellence that doesn’t seem to end. pic.twitter.com/bQWNFgsQPi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 11, 2023

It Is Fitting That Tom Brady Is There

As NBC Sports Mary Carillo pointed out during the broadcast, Djokovic and Brady have similar work ethics and obsessions with health and fitness.

Both were willing to do whatever it took to extend their careers.

For Djokovic that meant going gluten-free over a decade ago and trying out any technological advances that can assist him.

He has been seen in various matches wearing an adhesive patch on his chest that he claims has “nanotechnology” to help him with his on court performance.

Conclusion

If the field was trying to figure out how to beat Djokovic by watching their peers attempt it at this tournament, they are no further ahead.

His ability to problem solve, mix up his shots, and the fact that he has no real weakness in his game makes him an ageless force to reckon with for the rest of this year and longer.