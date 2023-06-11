Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Wins 23rd Grand Slam, Makes History At French Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022

The Big 3 in tennis has been reduced to one, at least for the rest of 2023.

And Novak Djokovic at 36 years old with a limited clay court season waited until the finals at Roland Garros to play his best tennis.

Though he came out a little slow and went down 0-3 to Casper Ruud to open the match, he got into form and never looked back winning the match in straight sets.

With fewer unforced errors and a solid ground game and with a fellow GOAT Tom Brady sitting in his box, he made history.

He joins Serena Williams as the only singles players to have 23 Grand Slam titles; Margaret Court has 24.

How He Reacted

Djokovic fell down with his back on the clay and looked up at the sky.

He also took a moment for himself to crouch down before receiving heartfelt congratulations from Ruud.

Djokovic then went up to his box and celebrated with his wife and kids, parents, and his team.

What Djokovic Has Accomplished

With his third French Open victory, he becomes the only man to win each Grand Slam at least three times.

Djokovic is the oldest Roland Garros champion and will regain the World No. 1 position from Carlos Alcaraz.

He won both Grand Slams in 2023, matching what Rafael Nadal did last year.

However given his excellence on grass and hardcourts, Djokovic has a good chance to win at both Wimbledon and New York.

The calendar Grand Slam is not a crazy notion; it could be a reality if he continues to play like this.

 

It Is Fitting That Tom Brady Is There

As NBC Sports Mary Carillo pointed out during the broadcast, Djokovic and Brady have similar work ethics and obsessions with health and fitness.

Both were willing to do whatever it took to extend their careers.

For Djokovic that meant going gluten-free over a decade ago and trying out any technological advances that can assist him.

He has been seen in various matches wearing an adhesive patch on his chest that he claims has “nanotechnology” to help him with his on court performance.

Conclusion

If the field was trying to figure out how to beat Djokovic by watching their peers attempt it at this tournament, they are no further ahead.

His ability to problem solve, mix up his shots, and the fact that he has no real weakness in his game makes him an ageless force to reckon with for the rest of this year and longer.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros

Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_19011055_168396541_lowres-2
Casper Ruud Dominates Alexander Zverev, Earns Spot In French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Is Injured, Leads To Disappointing End To Highly Anticipated Novak Djokovic Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Wimbledon Notes: Aryna Sabalenka Gets UK Visa, Jack Draper Is Out
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
5 Things We Have Learned So Far In The 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia
Iga Swiatek Holds Off Surging Beatriz Haddad Maia To Advance To French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova Pulls Off Amazing Upset Of Aryna Sabalenka, Makes First Career Grand Slam Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top