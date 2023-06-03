Tennis News and Rumors

On His 37th Birthday, Rafael Nadal Shares His Anticipated Recovery Timeline From Hip Surgery

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tennis: French Open

Rafael Nadal normally spends his birthdays winning French Open Grand Slam tennis tournaments at Roland Garros.

Unfortunately, 2023 did not progress in that direction, and Nadal was forced to step away from the game to recover from a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January.

On the eve of his 37th birthday on June 3, we learned that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on the left psoas tendon.

On His 37th Birthday, Rafael Nadal Shares His Anticipated Recovery Timeline From Hip Surgery

Saturday, Nadal took to Twitter to thank his fans for their birthday and well wishes.

What Nadal Said

Rafa reported that the surgery went well.

He also indicated that “old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized” which will help with his overall recovery.

It is unclear if this labrum issue was causing additional problems with the psoas tendon.

The good and bad news (depending on your view) is that Nadal reports that doctors anticipate a five-month recovery period if all goes well.

The good news is that puts Nadal in contention to play in early 2024; the bad news is that any lingering hopes of seeing Rafa in New York at September’s U.S. Open are now dashed.

Can 2024 Be Nadal’s Year?

No one questions the effort or work ethic of Rafael Nadal.

The biggest question to enter anyone’s mind is the effect of all of his injuries and his age on this recovery and attempted comeback.

Nadal has been absent from the game before while recovering from injuries, but he never missed Roland Garros.

No matter what his overall condition was, he usually won the tournament.

If Nadal makes a comeback in 2024, fans want to see him in his best form, running down every ball and giving his trademark 150% effort on every point.

There are still a lot of unknowns associated with his injury and delays associated with his recovery.

Hopefully, surgery serves as the ultimate panacea and answer to his lingering physical issues with this five-month nagging hip issue.

In the meantime, men’s tennis will go on without Rafa in 2023, but that will not stop fans from missing his presence on the courts.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
