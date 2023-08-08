The Baltimore Orioles are being criticized throughout Major League Baseball, and deservedly so, for suspending play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown. According to Field Level Media, Brown discussed the fact on a MASN broadcast on July 23 that the Orioles had won three games against the Tampa Bay Rays in central Florida in 2023, the same number of games the Orioles won in Tampa Bay from 2020 to 2022.

Who are defending Brown?

According to Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports, Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen and Red Sox broadcaster Dave O’Brien have come to Brown’s defense.

Cohen stated, “The Baltimore Orioles organization draped itself in utter humiliation with their treatment of one of their young broadcasters, a guy named Kevin Brown, who is one of the great young talents in broadcasting and this game. Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller (in 1996). And you’re doing it again. And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do.”

O’Brien stated, “Somebody didn’t like the facts very much, and that’s a fiasco that that’s allowed to happen. I think every announcer in the league feels the same way. … I thought it was a joke when I initially read it. …”

Know how Brown feels

Remarkably in my past history as a baseball reporter for the FAN 960 in Calgary, I have also been temporarily suspended. During the abbreviated 2003 Canadian Baseball League season, I was suspended by the Calgary Outlaws for asking why outfielder James Hemphill was Canadian when he was an American with the Toronto Argonauts a year before in the Canadian Football League. I was soon reinstated, and the league folded before completing a single season.

Orioles best in American League

The Orioles have the best record in the American League. They are at 70 wins and 42 losses and have a three game lead over the Rays.