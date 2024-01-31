2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants

The NBA announced the participants for the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Below, we examine the date, time, and roster for 2024 Panini Rising Stars.

What is the 2024 Panini Rising Stars?

Four seven-player teams will compete in the Rising Stars mini-tournament. The annual showcase of premier young talent will air live on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. More: https://t.co/12AeEaq9cH Format ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AgtIY4420R — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

🏀 Game: 2024 Panini Rising Stars

📅 Date : Friday – Feb. 16, 2024

: Friday – Feb. 16, 2024 🕗 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Rising Stars is a mini-tournament showcasing the NBA’s best young players on the Friday night of the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

The tournament consists of four teams. 21 NBA players will be drafted onto three seven-player teams, while the fourth team will feature seven NBA G League players.

Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, and Jalen Rose will coach the NBA players, with Detlef Schrempf leading the G League players. Gasol, Catchings, and Rose will select their teams on Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET and stream live on the NBA App.

Three games will be played during Panini Rising Stars: two semifinals and one championship. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, which will end with a made basket or free throw instead of a timed finish. The semifinal Final Target Score is 40, and the championship game Final Target Score is 25.

Team A will play Team B in the first game, and Team C will play Team D in game two. The winners will advance to the championship. Semifinal matchups will be announced at a later date.

2024 Panini Rising Stars: Participants

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sThgZNvwxV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven NBA G League players.

Notable players participating in the tournament include San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez. Jr.

2024 Panini Rising Stars player pool

NBA Rookies

Bilal Coulibaly (Guard | Washington Wizards)

Keyonte George (Guard | Utah Jazz)

Jordan Hawkins (Guard | New Orleans Pelicans)

Scoot Henderson (Guard | Portland Trail Blazers)

Chet Holmgren (Frontcourt | Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Frontcourt | Miami Heat)

Dereck Lively II (Frontcourt | Dallas Mavericks)

Brandon Miller (Frontcourt | Charlotte Hornets)

Brandin Podziemski (Guard | Golden State Warriors)

Cason Wallace (Guard | Oklahoma City Thunder)

Victor Wembanyama (Frontcourt | San Antonio Spurs)

NBA Sophomores

Paolo Banchero (Frontcourt | Orlando Magic)

Dyson Daniels (Guard | New Orleans Pelicans)

Jalen Duren (Frontcourt | Detroit Pistons)

Jaden Ivey (Guard | Detroit Pistons)

Walker Kessler (Frontcourt | Utah Jazz)

Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Indiana Pacers)

Keegan Murray (Frontcourt | Sacramento Kings)

Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Portland Trail Blazers)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Frontcourt | Houston Rockets)

Jalen Williams (Frontcourt | Oklahoma City Thunder)

NBA G League Players

Izan Almansa (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Guard | Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Frontcourt | Indiana Mad Ants)*

Alondes Williams (Guard | Sioux Falls Skyforce)

*Two-Way Player