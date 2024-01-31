NBA News and Rumors

2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spurs Summer League Tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Were 149% More Expensive Than 2022 Regular Season

The NBA announced the participants for the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Below, we examine the date, time, and roster for 2024 Panini Rising Stars.

What is the 2024 Panini Rising Stars?

  • 🏀 Game: 2024 Panini Rising Stars
  • 📅 Date: Friday – Feb. 16, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Rising Stars is a mini-tournament showcasing the NBA’s best young players on the Friday night of the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

The tournament consists of four teams. 21 NBA players will be drafted onto three seven-player teams, while the fourth team will feature seven NBA G League players.

Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, and Jalen Rose will coach the NBA players, with Detlef Schrempf leading the G League players. Gasol, Catchings, and Rose will select their teams on Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET and stream live on the NBA App.

Three games will be played during Panini Rising Stars: two semifinals and one championship. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, which will end with a made basket or free throw instead of a timed finish. The semifinal Final Target Score is 40, and the championship game Final Target Score is 25.

Team A will play Team B in the first game, and Team C will play Team D in game two. The winners will advance to the championship. Semifinal matchups will be announced at a later date.

2024 Panini Rising Stars: Participants

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven NBA G League players.

Notable players participating in the tournament include San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez. Jr.

2024 Panini Rising Stars player pool

NBA Rookies

  • Bilal Coulibaly (Guard | Washington Wizards)
  • Keyonte George (Guard | Utah Jazz)
  • Jordan Hawkins (Guard | New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Scoot Henderson (Guard | Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Chet Holmgren (Frontcourt | Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Frontcourt | Miami Heat)
  • Dereck Lively II (Frontcourt | Dallas Mavericks)
  • Brandon Miller (Frontcourt | Charlotte Hornets)
  • Brandin Podziemski (Guard | Golden State Warriors)
  • Cason Wallace (Guard | Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Victor Wembanyama (Frontcourt | San Antonio Spurs)

NBA Sophomores

  • Paolo Banchero (Frontcourt | Orlando Magic)
  • Dyson Daniels (Guard | New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Jalen Duren (Frontcourt | Detroit Pistons)
  • Jaden Ivey (Guard | Detroit Pistons)
  • Walker Kessler (Frontcourt | Utah Jazz)
  • Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Indiana Pacers)
  • Keegan Murray (Frontcourt | Sacramento Kings)
  • Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (Frontcourt | Houston Rockets)
  • Jalen Williams (Frontcourt | Oklahoma City Thunder)

NBA G League Players

  • Izan Almansa (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)
  • Matas Buzelis (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)
  • Ron Holland (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)
  • Mac McClung (Guard | Osceola Magic)
  • Tyler Smith (Frontcourt | G League Ignite)
  • Oscar Tshiebwe (Frontcourt | Indiana Mad Ants)*
  • Alondes Williams (Guard | Sioux Falls Skyforce)

*Two-Way Player

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
2023 nba draft group shot (1)

2024 NBA Draft: Will The Draft Expand To Two Nights?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  27s
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge Set For 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ESPN analyst Doc Rivers
Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Team USA watches the American flag raised during the national anthem
USA Basketball Announces Player Pool For 2024 Olympics: Complete List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin
Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin After 43 Games: Who Will Become Next Head Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
joel embiid scores 70 (1)
NBA Fans Watch Joel Embiid Score 70 points, Set Philadelphia 76ers’ Single-Game Scoring Record, Debate New Rule Affecting MVP Candidacy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
Downtrodden Detroit Pistons Execute Mid-Season NBA Trade With Washington Wizards, Jettison Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, Picks For 2 Stretch Big Men
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top