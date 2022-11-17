Broncos

Patrick Surtain II Already Making Case for Best Corner in League

Mathew Huff
While the Denver Broncos have not had the season they had hoped for, Patrick Surtain II, also known as PSII, has been a bright spot for them. The second-year corner has already made a legitimate case for being considered the best corner in the league in a short amount of time. While guys like Jalen Ramsey, Sauce Gardener, and Darius Slay are in the conversation, and deservedly so, Patrick Surtain’s numbers are unbelievable. Not only has he already made himself a household name among elite corners, he has also helped this Denver defense in becoming a top-two defensive unit in the NFL.

Patrick Surtain II: Is He Already the Best Cornerback in the NFL?

PSII’s Numbers This Year

To say that Surtain has been lockdown this season would be an understatement. Ever since week six, PSII has only allowed a total of four catches for only 18 yards per Pro Football Focus. Not to mention, he has locked down entire sides of the field where the opposing quarterback simply refuses to throw in his direction for an entire game.

Speaking of Pro Football Focus, they currently have Surtain graded as the number one defensive back with a defensive grade of 87.2 and a coverage grade of 89.1. While PSII has yet to record an interception this season (remember, quarterbacks generally avoid throwing to his side of the field), he already has six pass deflections to go along with a forced fumble.

There is still a lot of season left to play. With this in mind, the second-year Alabama product will most likely get one or two picks before the year is finished. Not to mention, Surtain has already matched his total for tackles for a loss from last year with one already this year. With it only being week 10, this total is likely to increase considering how well the Broncos’ defense has performed this season. While Surtain’s numbers are certainly impressive, it would be wrong to not include some context on which receivers he has been tasked with defending throughout the year.

Patrick Surtain: Player He Has Had To Cover This Year

Patrick Surtain has had some difficult tests this season which he has passed with flying colors. Some elite receivers he has been tasked with covering include Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and DK Metcalf. He also covered both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in the Broncos 11-10 win over the 49ers. He has also drew the likes of Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks this year.

It should be noted that Las Vegas shifted Adams around a lot in the second half of their matchup against Denver to get him easier looks than when he was covered by PSII. Against Williams, he completely shut him out. Patrick Surtain also significantly limited the production against guys like Adams and Metcalf. Against all other receivers, PSII has allowed only 61 yards on 21 receptions. With all of this in mind, it is easy to see why many are claiming that Patrick Surtain is already the best defensive back in the NFL.

Mathew Huff
