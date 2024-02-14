UFC News and Rumors

Paulo Costa Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

In the co-main event of UFC 298, we have a fight in the middleweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker and No.6 ranked Paulo Costa. Whittaker is coming off only his second TKO loss in his middleweight career at the hands of the current middleweight champion Dricus Due Plessis. Meanwhile, Costa is coming off a lengthy layoff most recently defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision back in August 2022 after a fight cancellation and staph infection kept him out of competition. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Costa’s last fight was a dominant decision victory against Luke Rockhold. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $65,000, and with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $136,000.

Paulo Costa’s Net Worth

Paulo Costa has been in the UFC for some time now and he has made an estimated $1.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Paulo Costa has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.

Paulo Costa’s UFC Record

Paulo Costa holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-2 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve his 6-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 298.

Paulo Costa’s Next Fight

Paulo Costa will fight the No. 3 ranked middleweight contender and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event at 298. This fight will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Paulo Costa (+240) making him the underdog in this matchup.

Paulo Costa’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Paulo Costa is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Paulo Costa is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Tamara Alves.Age: 35

  • Born: Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil
  • Height: 6’1″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 72″
