Pete Carroll Met With D.K. Metcalf About Penalties

If there is anything star wide receiver, D.K. Metcalf, struggles with, it is none other than costly penalties. This sentiment rang true in week one as the Seattle Seahawks fell to the division rival, Los Angeles Rams, in a 30-13 smackdown. During the game, Metcalf was flagged for taunting in the fourth quarter. The receiver has an unfortunate history of receiving these types of penalties and head coach, Pete Carrol, addressed it with him Sunday night after the game.

Pete Carroll to Talk to D.K. Metcalf About Costly Penalties

Pete Carroll’s Comments

Pete Carroll addressed Metcalf’s issues with costly penalties.

“He was great talking about the end of the game and all that stuff. We had a great conversation, very serious, man-to-man down to it. He wants to be great, and he wants to do everything he can to be great, and so we’ll figure it out.”

Carroll also had this to say about Metcalf.

“D.K. and I talked for a long time last night about [how] that’s not what we can allow to happen because that means that they can control him and get after him,” Carroll said on his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show Monday. “So, he has to elevate above that. So it’s a challenge. This is nothing new. D.K.’s been an emotional, feisty, fiery player since the day he got here, and that is who he is. But he has to also manage that so they don’t take advantage of it.”

If any coach knows what he is talking about, especially when it comes to avoiding costly penalties, it is none other than Pete Carroll.

D.K. Metcalf’s Impact for the Seattle Seahawks

As alluded to already, Metcalf has a history of these types of penalties. It was his eighth penalty that was a taunting, unsportsmanlike, unnecessary roughness, or disqualification since 2019, the most since he first came into the league. However, D.K. Metcalf is still an impactful receiver for Seattle.

Throughout his career, he has logged 309 catches, 4,265 yards, and 36 touchdowns. Not to mention, Metcalf has also recorded a catch percentage of 61.3 percent on top of two seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. When talking about the top-10 wide receivers in the NFL right now, D.K. Metcalf is certainly in the conversation. Despite the costly penalties, Metcalf will still be effective for Seattle for a long time.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]