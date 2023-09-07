NFL News and Rumors

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Out For Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Things have gone from bad to worse for Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp as Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled out his star wide receiver for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Out Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

Kupp first injured his hamstring on August 1. After being out for a few weeks, Kupp returned to practice last week before suffering a setback.

“He’s dealing with some soft tissue stuff,” McVay said in Wednesday’s press conference. “[We’re] just trying to get him to feel back to normal. And when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us.”

This past weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp traveled to Minnesota to see a specialist about his hamstring.

Cooper Kupp Could Be Placed On Injured Reserve

McVay did not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve to start the season.

If that happens, Kupp will miss at least the four games of the season.

Kupp is two years removed from a historic season in which he won the receiving triple crown, leading the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp only played nine games in 2022 before suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 10, ending his season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Rams
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL money

73 Million Americans Will Bet on NFL This Year, Up 60% From 2022

Author image David Evans  •  19min
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery
Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Player Props: David Montgomery Among Best TNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Who Are The Best QBs Against The Spread?
NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Who Are The Best QBs Against The Spread?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Bet on Underdogs In Division Games
NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Bet on Underdogs In Division Games
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Colorado vs TCU Sets Fox TV Ratings Record With 7.26M Viewers
Colorado vs TCU Sets Fox TV Ratings Record With 7.26M Viewers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade, Endorsement Earnings Reach $10M
Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade, Boosts Endorsement Earnings Past $10M Per Year
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Darren Rovell Posts Tom Brady Hertz Rent-A-Car Receipt On Twitter
Darren Rovell Posts Tom Brady Hertz Rent-A-Car Receipt On Twitter
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top