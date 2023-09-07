Rams WR Cooper Kupp Out For Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

Things have gone from bad to worse for Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp as Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled out his star wide receiver for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Out Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

Sean McVay ruled out Cooper Kupp for Sunday’s regular-season opener. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

Kupp first injured his hamstring on August 1. After being out for a few weeks, Kupp returned to practice last week before suffering a setback.

“He’s dealing with some soft tissue stuff,” McVay said in Wednesday’s press conference. “[We’re] just trying to get him to feel back to normal. And when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us.”

This past weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp traveled to Minnesota to see a specialist about his hamstring.

Cooper Kupp Could Be Placed On Injured Reserve

Cooper Kupp has been ruled out for the season opener on Sunday and Sean McVay said it's possible he'll go on injured reserve That would sideline him for at least 4 games. Not a great start to the year for the Rams. https://t.co/3B3RECkJzf — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 6, 2023

McVay did not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve to start the season.

If that happens, Kupp will miss at least the four games of the season.

Kupp is two years removed from a historic season in which he won the receiving triple crown, leading the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp only played nine games in 2022 before suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 10, ending his season.

