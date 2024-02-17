Philadelphia Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration, Zack Wheeler Contract Extension, Roster Moves, Charlie Manuel, Lenny Dykstra and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies begun their quest for another trip to the MLB Postseason earlier this week when pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida. While full squad workouts won’t begin until next week, that didn’t mean it was a ho-hum boring week. In fact, it might’ve been the Phils most exciting week of a rather boring offseason.

Here’s a look at the Philadelphia Phillies news and notes from a busy first week in Clearwater.

Phils Skipper Rob Thomson Talks to Open Spring Training

Manager Rob Thomson met with the media following the first work out of the Spring season and addressed some of the Fightins’ offseason developments. Topper mentioned OF Brandon Marsh was recovering well from a recent arthroscopic knee procedure and he’s confident Marsh will be ready for 2024 MLB Opening Day. Still, the Marsh injury has increased the competition for the Phillies’ fourth outfielder spot.

Thomson reiterated his comfort with a starting rotation that features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, and Cristopher Sanchez. He also echoed the front office’s sentiment about top prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry. There’s a hope the duo takes the next steps towards during the spring.

Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension

Speaking of Zack Wheeler, the Phillies’ ace enters Spring Training on the final year of a 5-year/$118 million contract signed before the 2020 MLB season. Wheeler will make an affordable $23.5MM for the season. The 33-year-old righty is looking to make a “bit more” and the Phillies brass are trying to make it happen.

There’s increasing belief that Wheeler and the Phillies will come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. The former Cy Young candidate is also open to continuing negotiations into the season. Wheeler is reportedly looking to make around $40MM a year with his next contract.

Zack Wheeler says his agent and the Phillies are chatting about a contract extension. Zack says hopefully they can get a deal done before the season starts but if not he doesn’t seem concerned about negotiating during the season. Zack says he loves it here pic.twitter.com/CoROiLVoTW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 14, 2024

Alec Bohm Wins His Arbitration Case

Friday was a good day for infielder Alec Bohm. The 27-year-old won his arbitration case against the club and will make $4 million for the 2024 season. The Phillies were seeking $3.4 million before an arbitrator ruled in Bohm’s favor. MLB insiders are hinting that a contract extension could be in the near future for Bohm.

Bohm slashed .274/.327/.437 with 20 homers, 97 RBI, and a .765 OPS in 145 regular season games for the Phillies. He made a modest $748,000 last season. Bohm is set to become a free agent following the 2026 MLB season.

#Report: Phillies INF Alec Bohm has WON his arbiter case. He will make $4MM in 2024. The Phillies offer was $3.4MM. Rumors of a long term extension still abound. #mlb #phillies #ringthebell #springtraining #news #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/tYylVAZfWb — Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Philly ⚾️ & Beyond! (@BaseballBroadSt) February 16, 2024

Phillies Sign Veteran Whit Merrifield

Friday proved to be a busy day for the Phillies. In addition to the Bohm arbitration decision, the Phillies also shelled out $8 million for 35-year-old veteran INF/OF Whit Merrifield. A jack of all trades, Merrifield spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and represented the Jays in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Merrifield batted .272 with 11 homers, 67 RBI, 27 doubles, and 26 stolen bases in 2023. A versatile player, Merrifield played 84 games at second and 81 games in right field for Toronto in 2023.

Charlie Manuel Returns to Clearwater

Former Phils skipper Charlie Manuel made his triumphant return to Spring Training six months after suffering a serious stroke. Manuel hinted at his arrival earlier in Clearwater on Thursday and the Phillies confirmed it. It’s fantastic to see Charlie back doing what he loves to do after his stroke. Hittin’ season is right around the corner!

The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again… pic.twitter.com/5YNcPaRYA7 — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) February 14, 2024

Lenny Dykstra Suffers a Stroke

Former Phillies and New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra suffered a stroke earlier this week and spent time in ICU at a Los Angeles hospital. News of “The Dude’s” stroke was first reported by PJ Dolan, owner of Dolan’s Bar a Delaware County (PA) based bar. Yup, Dykstra’s stroke wasn’t reported by The New York Post or Philadelphia Inquirer but by a DelCo bar owner. That’s about right for Dykstra.

Some serious news about our good friend @LennyDykstra… our thoughts and prayers are with him now as I’m sure all of Philly and NY will be. pic.twitter.com/9QbDaMn3wt — Dolan’s Bar – The Most Delco Bar (@DolansBar) February 14, 2024

But don’t worry, Dykstra is in good spirits. In fact, he has taken to Twitter/X to take shots at his former clubs. Hell, he even tagged Mets’ owner Steve Cohen.

Hey, @phillies and @mets, if I’m a harmless vegetable, does that mean I’ll be allowed at team reunion events?@StevenACohen2 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) February 16, 2024

Dykstra added that while he’s doing well, the recovery will be a long journey.

I have to rest. Thanks for all the love, PRAYERS and support in this tough time, #NailsNation. I really appreciate it. I feel like it’s giving me the strength I really need right now. This will be a long journey. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) February 16, 2024

Phillies Roster Moves for the Week of February 11, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies made the following roster moves during the week:

RHP Andrew Bellatti was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

RHP Kaleb Ort was claimed off waivers from Miami

OF Simon Muzziotti was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

RHP Andrew Bellatti was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee

INF Diego Castillo was designated for assignment

Free agent RHP David Buchanan was signed to a minor league contract and invited to spring training

OF Simon Muzziotti was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee

Free agent RHP Spencer Turnbull was signed to a major league contract

RHP McKinley Moore claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees

INF Diego Castillo claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles

Free Agent INF/OF Whit Merrifield was signed to a major league contract